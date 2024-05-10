‘Broken, miserable’ Man Utd flops fear winless run amid ‘toxic’ claim after Ratcliffe ‘crap’ slam

The Man Utd squad are worried that they won’t win another game for the rest of the season after their embarrassing defeat against Crystal Palace, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag’s side were well beaten as Michael Olise put on a brilliant two-goal display to help the Eagles humiliate the Red Devils on Monday night.

That loss means Man Utd remain in eighth position in the table with the Red Devils on course for their lowest ever Premier League finish unless Ten Hag can turn around results.

Players like Casemiro are being forced to play out of position to cover injuries and Man Utd have already lost 13 matches this term, the most they’ve suffered in a single season since the formation of the Premier League.

That has piled pressure on Ten Hag, who could now face the sack, with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazers earlier this year.

And the Daily Mirror claim that the Man Utd squad is ‘broken’ with an insider explaining that the mood in the dressing room is ‘miserable’.

It is understood that ‘many of the players convinced Ten Hag will be on his way this summer after such a dismal season’ and the Red Devils’ ‘beleaguered players fear they may not win another game this season.’

Man Utd have three more Premier League matches and the FA Cup final still to play but ‘morale and confidence is so low among Erik ten Hag’s squad that there is a feeling among many of the players that their season could be all but over.’

That report comes after it was claimed on Thursday that the Man Utd training ground has turned ‘toxic’ after Ratcliffe criticised the ‘crap’ he saw on a visit to the club’s facilities.

There have been very few standout players for Man Utd this season but Red Devils legend Gary Pallister reckons Alejandro Garnacho has been the club’s player of the season.

Pallister told BetVictor: “I think Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo have been the two big plusses for United this season.

“Garnacho was in and out of the team towards the back end of last season but now he’s nailed down a starting spot. He’s scoring goals and creating chances and he’s got great energy. His footballing brain has improved and he looks a lot stronger. I think he’s probably the favourite to be United’s Player of the Year.

“Mainoo has been incredible. He has suffered a bit of a dip since his full England debut where he was absolutely exceptional, which you have to expect from young players but he’s a real star in the making. His England debut was a joy to watch and he played like somebody who had 50 caps under his belt – he stole the show.”

Man Utd could do with a positive result when they face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday but Pallister reckons Red Devils fans will be “fearing the worst”.

Pallister added: “If you’re a United fan, you’re probably fearing the worst. Arsenal are obviously flying, they’re confident. They’ve got something to fight for, they’re in that fight with Manchester City for the Premier League. It’s going to be a really difficult game.

“Even the staunchest of United fans will probably be thinking they can’t win that game because they’re struggling to even get men on the pitch. I don’t think they’re going to have many players back.

“I’m never going to say never because things can happen at Old Trafford and you might get a big performance. But it’s going to take a mighty performance and maybe a bit of luck to get result against Arsenal on Sunday.”