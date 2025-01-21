Exclusive: Man Utd legend explains why Amorim had to throw his team under the bus with explosive comments

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes manager Ruben Amorim was playing one of the few cards he has at his disposal when he attempted to stir a reaction from his players by publicly humiliating them after the 3-1 home defeat against Brighton on Sunday.

Amorim’s post-match press conference after United’s latest home defeat created as many headlines as the disastrous performance of his team in front of their Old Trafford fans, as he suggested this current team may be the worst in the entire history of the club.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United,” declared Amorim.

“I know you want headlines, but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that.

“I am not going to change, no matter what. I know we can succeed, but we need to survive this moment. I am not naive. We need to survive now.”

Now Brown has given his reaction to those spiky comments from Amorim, as the former defender who won five Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns during his time at United spoke exclusively to Football365.

When asked whether he agreed with Amorim’s suggestion that this is the worst United team of all-time, he gave us this response.

“If you look at where we are in the league, it is fair to say that,” he stated with NewBettingSites.uk “I can’t remember when United have been where we are now. We are struggling game in, game out.

“Okay, so we pick it up for certain games, but it is one of them that we have to accept where we are and get out of it together.

“That is what he is trying to get over to the players. This is where we are and regardless of whatever you may think, this is the situation we are and if we don’t pull out of it together, we will be here for the rest of the season.

“He is trying to get some kind of a reaction and I’m sure he is clever enough to realise that unless he can get more from them, this team are going to be in the same position all season.”

Brown went on to suggest Amorim’s brutal condemnation of his team may be evidence that he is facing up to a bigger job than he imagined at United after he agreed to succeed Erik ten Hag.

Amorim has lost seven of his first 15 matches in charge of United and Brown believes he will need a long time to get the team back on track.

“Everyone does their research before they take on a job and he knew it was going to be hard, but you never know the full story until you get there,” he added.

“He hasn’t had the chance to bring in his own players yet, so all he can do is try and get the players are already there to play as he wants them to and it won’t be easy.

“We have seen snippets of performances that have been good for 20 minutes here and there, but not consistently, as you would expect from United.

“Some individual players have stepped up at times, but it is not what he wants at this moment and he knows it will take time to get there.

“Everyone understands we have to be patient with this manager and give him some time, but we still need to win games and pick up points and win games while they are trying to make those improvements.”

Amorim’s odds of being the next Premier League manager to lose his job were slashed after Sunday’s home defeat against Brighton and the comments he offered to the media after the match.

Now he needs to get a positive reaction from his players to ensure this latest Manchester United crisis does not claim another manager in double quick time.