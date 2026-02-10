Brown predicts next Man Utd manager: ‘If something doesn’t need fixing, why fix it?’

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown believes the club may be compelled to install Michael Carrick as their new permanent manager, after suggesting an alternative candidate may not match the impact of the interim boss.

Carrick has overseen an instant revival since taking over from Ruben Amorim, with a run of wins cementing United’s status in the top four of the Premier League.

While Carrick was expected to be a stopgap appointment at Man Utd until a big-name manager was hired next summer, he has emerged as a big contender to stay in the role.

Now Brown, who won five Premier League titles and started in United’s 2008 Champions League final winning team, has told Football365 that Carrick has done enough to ensure he will now be looked at as a leading contender to take on the role beyond his current contract.

“He has already put his name in the hat to get the job, there’s no doubt about it,” Brown told Football365 with BetWright football betting.

“He will know all this talk is going on about him getting the job, but he won’t be concentrating on that. He will be looking forward to the next match and trying to get us into the Champions League next season.

READ: Arne Slot and Michael Carrick among 10 PL managers lucky to be in job

“Two or three months ago, that was a big ask because we’d look good for a couple of games and then we’d falter. It happened over and over again.

“So Michael has done all that can be asked of him so far. I know there are people who say he might not be the right person, but it’s up to the club to make a decision.

“If something doesn’t need fixing, why fix it? That’s what I’d say about Michael. He’s doing a good job and over a longer period of time, something could happen, but no one can predict the future.

“I just feel we’ve had a lot of managers with experience that have got us to a certain point and can’t take us over that edge.

“So if Michael does really well between now and the end of the season and then they decide to bring another manager in who doesn’t start well, you’d be kicking yourself and asking why did we change it. That’s why this is going to be such a tough decision.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Big Midweek: Tottenham v Newcastle, Chelsea, Kobbie Mainoo, Sean Dyche

* Scholes would ‘love’ Man Utd to sign ‘p*ssed off’ Tottenham star – ‘He’s checked out’

* Man Utd risk-takers are the Premier League’s true entertainers

Brown claims Carrick has injected the joy back into the United players, as he believes the straight-talking tactics have allowed a squad packed with talent to flourish.

“From the first game, we could see that the players were enjoying it and once you win one game, you just want to keep doing it,” added the former defender, who played 362 games for United.

“At the end the day, we are talking about good players. That’s why they are at Manchester United. You just have to let them express themselves and go and let them do what they do best.

“That first game against Man City was very positive and the enjoyment came back from there and as fans, we are looking forward to games again. As a fan, the last few weeks have been really good to watch and we are going into games believing we can win all over again.

“We nearly scored from our first attack against Tottenham on Saturday and that’s what fans want to see. You want a bit of excitement and that’s what they’ve had since Michael took over. The lads are 100 per-cent behind him.

“I just feel Michael understands the game, understands the media, he knows what will be said and written on a bad day and a good day. He will be excellent at absorbing all of that and not letting it get to him.

“Every manager who meets Michael will be asking him what he’s done to get this reaction at United and for me, the big thing is he knows a lot of the players and whatever he has done has got a positive reaction.

“The players understand what has been asked of them and they are willing to work hard. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

“He has told the players to look forward, play on the front foot and we are seeing all the one touch football coming back, which is all to do with confidence.”

United chiefs are believed to have started a process that will lead to the appointment of a new manager later this year, with Carrick’s claims to secure the position certain to be enhanced if he can lead the club back into the Champions League.