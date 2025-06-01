Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal think an ‘agreement is close’ for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes amid one ‘key factor’.

Fernandes was Man Utd’s best performer in a disastrous 2024/25 campaign and he’s one of the few players who can hold his head high after their 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

Despite this, Man Utd could sell Fernandes in the coming days as he is being pursued by Al-Hilal as they look the finalise their squad for this month’s Club World Cup.

Man Utd’s dire performances in the Premier League and loss in the Europa League final leave them with a limited summer budget and they likely need to sell to buy.

So, while it would be incredibly difficult for Man Utd to replace Fernandes, his sale for £80-100m would significantly ease their financial troubles and enable Ruben Amorim to sign more upgrades suited to his 3-4-3 system.

READ: Six reasons Man Utd should replace Ruben Amorim with Arsene Wenger…



Fernandes has largely remained coy when asked about his future, but recent reports have indicated that he is open to a move to the Middle East outfit.

It’s been said that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘risks a fallout’ with ‘seething’ Amorim if Fernandes is sold, while another recent report claimed he is ‘very close’ to an exit.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs has provided a clear update, claiming Al-Hilal chiefs believe they are “close to an agreement” with Fernandes following “positive” discussions with his representatives.

Jacobs also claims that one ‘key factor’ will be behind his final decision, and a deadline has been set.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Rio Ferdinand picks two Man Utd stars to leave amid what he’s ‘hearing’ on Cunha’s shirt number

👉 Man Utd wantaway Garnacho wants Prem rival move as tension with Red Devils increases

👉 Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

Jacobs tweeted: “Al-Hilal now believe an agreement with Bruno Fernandes is close after a week of positive meetings.

“Fernandes is currently deliberating with his family. A key factor in whether Fernandes agrees will be if the move is also right for his family. It will be more than just a football decision. Hilal want a final answer by Friday.

“No formal approach or bid yet to Manchester United, but Hilal’s belief is a sale will be sanctioned if Fernandes asks to leave. #MUFC still insist they don’t want to sell their captain”

Reporter Graeme Bailey has already revealed that Al-Hilal are “pushing the boat out” for Fernandes, with £100m “a lot to turn down”.

“Al-Hilal are going for this. Inzaghi, Ronaldo and now the Premier League’s finest,” Bailey said.

“I am told that Ronaldo has told Al-Hilal to get Bruno. There is a real belief within the corridors of power in Saudi football that they can get Bruno.

“They are offering him wages only Ronaldo and Benzema have surpassed, they really are pushing the boat out.

“United have told Bruno he isn’t going…but 100 million would be a lot to turn down for a player of his age, no matter how important.”