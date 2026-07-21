Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is now considering a move to join Turkish side Galatasaray this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have kicked into gear in recent weeks with INEOS now getting three signings over the line as Michael Carrick looks to hit the ground running this season.

Deals for Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow are all over the line with Man Utd set to compete in the Champions League again this season.

Man Utd are looking to sign another midfielder, a left-winger and a full-back as a minimum but there are likely to be some exits too this summer.

One player who keeps getting linked with moves abroad is Fernandes after claiming that he was unhappy at the way Man Utd treated him last summer.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs claimed in late June that Fernandes had told team-mates that he ‘intends to remain’ at Man Utd for the forthcoming season.

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Jacobs explained: ‘Although Fernandes didn’t hold any formal talks with the club over his future before the World Cup, he has already told teammates and those close to his circle that he intends to remain.

‘United suits are not concerned about the future of club captain Fernandes despite his attractive release clause. The 31-year-old has one year left on his existing contract, but there is also a one-year extension option. Fernandes’ contract also contains a €65million (£56m) release clause, valid for non-English clubs.’

Super Lig side Galatasaray and other Turkish sides have been linked with a potential move for the Man Utd captain before and there are rumours it could now be closer than ever.

Man Utd captain Fernandes “open” to Galatasaray transfer

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has revealed that Galatasaray are looking for a number ten this summer and Fernandes is still their ‘dream’ target.

Sabuncuoğlu (via Haber Sarı Kırmızı) said: “Galatasaray will make a significant transfer for the number 10 position.

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“They will also sign a left-sided centre-back and a central midfielder. As a surprise, if an opportunity arises, they might sign a winger. A winger transfer could be a surprise.”

Sabuncuoğlu added that Fernandes would be “open” to leaving Man Utd to join Galatasaray this summer if the Turkish side manage to pay the Red Devils €75m (£64m) asking price.

Sabuncuoğlu added: “I said Bruno Fernandes was ‘a dream,’ but don’t take that in a negative way. Let me put it this way, they’re asking for €70-75m in transfer fees. That’s the part I meant when I said it was a dream.

“If Galatasaray agrees to pay that amount, Bruno Fernandes is open to coming to Türkiye. I confirmed this with Manchester United. They might be able to go a little below €75m.”

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