New clause emerges in Bruno Fernandes contract talks but key Man Utd issue causing delay

A fresh report claims a key issue is holding up Manchester United contract talks with Bruno Fernandes, which are still ongoing, with a surprise new clause even being discussed.

Fernandes is already one of United’s highest-paid players and was the club’s top earner last season before the return of Marcus Rashford this summer.

The Portugal international skipper currently has less than 12 months remaining on his existing contract at Old Trafford, although United hold an option that would allow them to keep him at Old Trafford until 2028 without agreeing a new deal.

As things stand, United can actually keep Fernandes, who turns 33 on Thursday, under contract until shortly before his 35th birthday.

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However, a report from our friends over at TEAMtalk state that Man Utd are prepared to ‘offer him more security beyond that point as part of a new agreement’, with a ‘deal potentially running until 2029 and an option for a further year’.

The issue is how long United are prepared to commit to Fernandes, with talks ongoing over whether the deal could be extended further.

Man Utd also discussing new Fernandes clause

The TT report adds that one possibility being discussed is a ‘longer-term agreement that could include an appearance-based clause’, with the ‘length of the contract potentially increasing automatically depending on Fernandes’s involvement’.

It’s also understood that suggestions that Rashford’s salary is having any bearing on Fernandes’s future are being described as ‘nonsensical’ at this point.

United’s hierarchy ‘remain determined to keep Fernandes’ and there is ‘no suggestion that the club are considering parting company with their captain’.

However, as TT have previously reported, there is a ‘consideration within the club over how long Fernandes can continue performing at the very highest level’.

Age is therefore an ‘important factor in the negotiations’, particularly given the ‘enormous financial commitment that comes with a long-term contract for a player in his thirties’.

The situation involving Mohamed Salah is also something major European clubs inevitably take into account when assessing such decisions, with Liverpool’s forward having experienced a significant drop-off after signing his huge new contract at Anfield.

United do not want to find themselves ‘locked into a long-term financial commitment if Fernandes’s level begins to decline significantly during the latter stages of his career’.

However, there is ‘no question of United wanting to move Fernandes on’.

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Instead, the club are ‘attempting to find an agreement that rewards one of their most important players’ while also ‘protecting themselves over the latter years of the contract’.

Fernandes remains central to United’s plans and negotiations are continuing.