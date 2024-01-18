Man Utd’s best player would not play for Klopp or Guardiola; Man City man is best in world

We have mails on Jose Mourinho back at Man Utd but we start with some excellent points about Rodri and Bruno Fernandes.

Rodri > Messi right now

The PFA player of the year article backs up a point I was making the other day in the wake of Messi winning yet another award. Yes, he’s the best player I’ve ever seen and by pretty much any metric, the greatest to have played the game, but he’s also well past his prime at 36 and playing in a more minor league. Stop giving him awards, it’s just getting silly.

Instead, I think the Balon d’Or/FIFA Best awards should be going to Rodri. I’m a United fan, so it’s not pleasant to admit (and I’ll happily cite 115 asterisks all day long) but on the field City are currently the best team in the world. Trebles make that point for you.

For all Haaland is a freak of nature and a goal machine, Rodri is the first name on the team sheet. If Pep had a final tomorrow and you asked him which one player he wouldn’t want to be without, it’s Rodri. He’s the most important cog in their well oiled machine. Surely being the most vital player to the best team makes you the best player, no?

The b*stard scored the winner in CL final as well, just to underline the point.

Lewis, Busby Way

Bruno is best player no title contender would want

Interesting mailbox yesterday culminating in a number of apparent hard truths about your favourite banter club and mine, This Is Manchester United.

Anyway, more a point of discussion than an assertion of hard truth but Bruno Fernandes – a moments player, someone who is so anarchical that you couldn’t imagine him playing under a manager like Klopp or Guardiola – is both the very reason Utd can stay competitive for Europa League places by being obviously their best player, and also the reason that they’re fundamentally a broken football team.

No club that’s serious about winning the league has a player who plays like him in their squad.

Simon, London

Agent Jordan

If Jordan Henderson does quit the Saudi Pro League after only a few months, having allowed it to be widely known in the media how much he hated it, he will have done far more to undermine the SPL’s future prospects than he would have if he’d just quietly said no to them in the summer and stuck around as a bit-part player for Liverpool.

If it pans out that way, I presume you’ll be keen to recognise that contribution in your next impassioned treatise on Hendo and the adequacy or otherwise of his moral fibre.

Tom, LFC

…Wasn’t Saudi Arabia the right decision for Henderson and his family after all?

Eddie, LFC (truly wondering)

Mbappe to Liverpool is a no-go

I keep wondering why these rumours persist that we (Liverpool) are gonna battle Madrid to sign Mbappe.

There’s no chance in a hundred million years that we are gonna pay any player £1m a week. We can’t afford it and it would bankrupt us.

Beyond that Klopp has repeatedly said for three years now that we can’t afford him and won’t even be trying.

So why does media keep pretending we are gonna steal him? Well I think the answer is obvious, Mbappe camp are the ones leaking that story. Not because he ever has any intention of coming but so that he can drive the price up on Madrid.

Even if we sold Salah to Saudi league for £200m we would be spending that on Mbappe salary for four years, not including bonuses.

There’s just zero chance it will happen. To be honest I kind of hope Madrid say no as well. This kind of money is just absolutely insane and it would be interesting to see if he would take a pay cut when nobody is willing to pay it or would he go to Saudi instead? What does everyone think?

Lee

Jose back to Man Utd? God no

Any United fans even thinking Jose to utd would be a good idea need to find a friend to give them a serious slap in the face (even better, you need a good south african PK – look it up, second word is Klap).

Jose was a shameful fit at utd, as he was at Spurs. That type of negative football of park the bus and hope to sneak one was excruciating to watch.

Since SAF left, there has only been one manager who remotely tried to play any attacking football and that was Ole. Probably the least qualified of all our managers but why have all the others been such negative tacticians? Even E10H in a reasonable first season tried to protect slender leads instead of going for the extra goal to kill the game and now we’re going backwards fast.

We’ve had Moyes who just wanted to nullify the opposition, LVG, bore everyone to death with stagnant possession and sideways passing, Jose, Park the bus then throw everyone under it after the game, Ole, we’re shit but we have some pacey attackers so let’s hit teams on the break, Ralf, f**k knows what that experiment was, to E10H, master tactician supposedly but no-one has figured out what he’s trying to do including the players.

In all that lot, I’d say not only was Ole the only one to bring some joy, he also found the best system to suit his squad. E10H I believe is sitting with the best squad utd have had across all those managers yet he is struggling for any cohesion. This may sound ridiculous given how we are playing but if you ignore form and look on paper the quality and depth he has in his squad it is definitely better – just think how much money its been assembled for too.

Utd have just gone from a club used to winning and a sense of pride to one where negativity has been drummed into them across so many managers but they’re happily picking up fat pay checks they wouldn’t command anywhere except Qatar.

Maybe some in the squad have been ruined beyond fixing from the negativity they’ve had to deal with but clearly utd need a serious injection of positivity from the right manager and a hard reset. As I’ve said before (more than once) get rid of the older generation of players, build a team from the youth and give the whole club a hard reset.

If we’re not going to be anywhere near the title race can we at least figure out a long term plan to get there rather than just change manager every 2 years and waste a ton of money on players for the same result. We need a strategic plan for the club that is continued regardless of the personnel implementing it.

Jon, Cape Town (if Jose comes back I’m taking a sabbatical from utd, maybe I’ll follow La Liga until his inevitable sacking and probable solitary trophy).

Jose back to Man Utd? God yes

I’d like to add my views to the question of whether Man United should recruit Mourinho. And my answer is an emphatic YES!

Mourinho is a serial winner. He is a pragmatic coach and understands how to win trophies. He was unjustifiably sacked at Man United due to the vociferous evil comments and unnecessary heckling by the journalists in the EPL who truly hated the fact that he was capable of setting United on a winning path again.

They used Pogba and Martial’s laziness and Mourinho’s disciplinary actions against both as a reason to portray Mourinho as a coach who had poor man-management tactics. But these same journalists praised Ten Hag to the highest heavens when he messed up a legend like Ronaldo who incidentally is the only regular 20-goal (minimum) a season striker we have had in recent years apart from Wayne Rooney.

Today, we have seen that Ronaldo was never the problem at United. The English Press who obviously favour other clubs just wanted him out. All other strikers have underperformed since CR7 left. And guess what? Martial and Pogba have proven to be talented by lazy and useless players. So, Mourinho was always right about them.

Luke Shaw plays off and on like a ship tossing about on a stormy sea. His irregularity has caused United real pain. These were the guys that Mourinho commented about. He didn’t ostracize them or sell them but the English press went gaga just because they were criticised and excluded from a few games after misbehaving.

Finally, Mourinho is on record United’s best performing coach since Sir Alex Ferguson left. No other coach has achieved his feats. So let’s bring him back!!!

Thanks.

Emmanuel Manny Benjamin, Lagos, Nigeria

…José back at Utd? Best idea I’ve heard this year.

From ex-player pundits to the senior management this is a club that always has one eye firmly fixed on the….past.

So scoff down some Member berries from Tegidy farm and let’s go!

First off, assistant manager. There’s only one man to put some steel in the players – Keano! Then José could use his great ex-club relationships to bag Chris Smalling from Roma.

DDG is so obvious it’s an an open goal!

Imagine Juan Mata – currently a free agent – clipping golden passes to Alexis Sanchez – still with unfinished business at OT and criminally underused at Inter.

Is it now the time for Elanga, ripping up saplings at the Forest, to return home?

And finally, the cherry on the icing on the turd.. sorry..cake, the 4th greatest GOAT ever, 3rd time’s the charm*…. super Ron!

Ah, return back to the glory days is assured – so close you can almost smell it.

(* I know, 1st time. Er… poetic licence?)

Hartley MCFC Somerset (I’ve been loving this mail box for a good few months now and recently, watching Family Guy….? Can’t believe it took me so long!)

The super-rich are not super-open

Ronan, Dublin thinks that owners, in this case presumably Farhad Moshiri and Evangelos Marinakis, should be able to underwrite losses made by a football club with “proven liquid assets.” For some reason, neither of these two gentlemen have ever been entirely forthcoming about the extent and reality of their liquid assets, and would, I feel, resist a demand from the football authorities to make them available to them.

A cynical person might want to speculate as to why that is, but not me. I’m sure they’re just very private individuals.

Dara O’Reilly, London

It’s all sportswashing innit

Interesting mail by Strevs, AFC, Canada, who is totally against any club that is owned by the Saudis for their stance on LGBTQ etc.

However, he supports a club that is happy to take 50 mil a year from a country that has the same laws and even names its stadium after their flagship airline.

Pot, Kettle…

Neil LFC, USA

Not happy Hammers

Whilst I could not be happier to be able to say that our “years since last trophy” is zero (hello Dave Tickner and other sorry Spuds!), anyone who would put WHU 5th in the mood ranking list hasn’t watched us play for a long time.

We have quite a few bona fide world class players (I’d put Bowen, Pacqueta and Kudus up against any other Prem attacking 3). However (and leaving aside the despicable negligence of not having a single recognizable striker, for the 4th year in a row), the football we have played under Moyes for the past 18 months has been excruciating.

If we hadn’t won the European Cup last year (wink) he would 100% have been fired a day later. And whilst I wouldn’t trade that wonderful day for anything, after 30+ years of seeing us win nothing, he has picked up where he left off this year with a soul sucking style of play where we play with no possession and allow the opposition, whatever the level, all of the ball. This is despite having some actual players who can bloody play football.

Our “plan” is that Pacqueta will play a miracle ball (which he often does, thank god for that betting story which put City off buying him) or that Jared will beat 3 players down the wing, cut inside and score (again, something he does regularly thankfully). Can’t help but wonder what an even vaguely progressive manager would do with our players.

That’s not to mention the treatment of our excellent youth players who are regularly leaving to go to other clubs due to getting zero chance under Moyes, despite an unbelievably congested fixture list which should have allowed them plenty of chances. Mubama will be next, for shame….

I can already hear the lazy “be careful what you wish for” response. Especially after a December in which we beat Arsenal (a Moyes wet dream, being 1 up within a few minutes and sitting back all game), Man Yoo (meh, who doesn’t) and Spurs (hey Dave, how was your mood that day son? Still 3rd? Ha!).

We have Tim Steidten in place as technical director who, after protests from Moyes, took over our transfer policy to stop things like the Danny Ings catastrophe from happening again (second highest earner at the club, no goals in 30, slower than… yes actually, probably slower than me). That’s a step forward. We shouldn’t stop there. We now have a huge packed stadium, an actual trophy and the usual rabid fan base. There is no reason why we should be content to watch this dirge most weeks. We want more please.

And joking aside, can Tickner please even vaguely try to be an objective football writer? This not even barely concealed Spurs fanzine style of writing is unbecoming of these hallowed pages. Thanks.

Mike, WHU