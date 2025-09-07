Bruno Fernandes has been linked with an exit from Manchester United in recent months.

According to reports, Bruno Fernandes ‘could be in his last season’ at Manchester United amid interest from several Saudi Pro League sides.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with an exit from Man Utd in recent months as he has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Last season, Fernandes was comfortably Man Utd’s best performer as he was one player who could hold his head high following a disastrous campaign, during which they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

However, Fernandes has struggled from a deeper position and Man Utd could regret their decision to keep the centre-midfielder amid the opportunity to sell to the Saudi Pro League for £80-100m.

Fernandes remains a key player and leader for Man Utd, but his sale would have boosted the club’s budget as they looked to overhaul their squad with a new midfielder and upgrades in other positions.

In an interview in June, Fernandes confirmed he had the opportunity to leave Man Utd for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

He said: “There was an opportunity.

“The [Al Hilal] president called me and asked if I wanted to go there. They were waiting for me.

“I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go. Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money.

“If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.”

Now, a report from talkSPORT claims Fernandes received ‘three bids’ from the Middle East and he ‘rejected a direct approach’ from Cristiano Ronaldo over a move to Al-Nassr.

Fernandes was reportedly ‘tempted by the opportunity, but after speaking to his family, decided to do at least one more season with Manchester United’.

Al-Hilal were said to be ‘ready to pay over £80million if given a green light by Fernandes, while ‘all parties deny’ that he ‘has a £60m release clause’.

It is also noted that Fernandes felt ‘it was better to stay at United in a World Cup year, especially given this could be his last appearance at the tournament’.

Despite this, it is also claimed that ‘this could be his last season at Man Utd’ on one condition.

