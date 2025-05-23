Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes is ‘open’ to joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal this summer after the Red Devils’ loss in the Europa League final, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side have had a disastrous campaign in the Premier League with Man Utd currently 16th in the table ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday.

The Red Devils had an opportunity to put their awful league results behind them on Wednesday as they came up against Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Despite having 16 shots to Spurs’ three, Man Utd lost the final in Bilbao with Brennan Johnson scoring the only goal of the game to give Ange Postecoglou’s side a place in next season’s Champions League.

And there is now likely to be major upheaval at Old Trafford with Amorim looking to bring in more of his own players to suit his style of play and tactics.

One player they weren’t expecting to lose is Fernandes – who has carried them at times this season – but there are growing rumours that this could now become a reality.

READ: Manchester United ‘brains trust’ demoted while Slot ‘turns on’ Alexander-Arnold (and Salah)

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Al-Hilal are being “particularly ambitious and aggressive” in order to secure new signings, including Fernandes, before the Club World Cup next month.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “There’s no doubt that Al-Hilal want Bruno Fernandes. He is one of their top targets.

“They’ve been trying for a few weeks and there is urgency on the Al-Hilal side because they want to try and get Bruno Fernandes in time for the Club World Cup.

“He has been offered a non-binding three-year contract. But there has been no approach to Manchester United, and [United’s] position before and after the Europa League final is the same – they don’t want to lose him.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd respond to Ruben Amorim offer to leave Old Trafford without compensation

👉 Mailbox: Manchester United need to stick with Amorim, ‘shut up, take our medicine and be patient’

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe cutting ‘200 jobs’ today with ‘morale rock bottom’ amid reveal on ‘surprise’ decision

“It’s going to be difficult for Al-Hilal, but they’re going to be particularly ambitious and aggressive in the next 10 days because they want stars in time for the Club World Cup.”

And now Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Fernandes would be ‘open’ to joining the Saudi Arabian side from Man Utd this summer.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “More updates on Bruno Fernandes’s deal to Al Hilal Football Club.

“The Portuguese midfielder’s now awaiting for an improved offer! That’s what his representatives communicated to the Saudi club this week.

“Bruno Fernandes is open to join Al Hilal before the Club World Cup as sources confirmed that the gap between the current bid and Fernandes’ expectations are not that big, with a deal expected to be watched closely in the next days…”

But another journalist, Graeme Bailey, who was speaking before Tavolieri, that Fernandes understood that Man Utd will not sell him this summer.

Bailey told UnitedInFocus: “With Bruno, the understanding is that even as of last night, I am told, he accepts that the club can’t sell him, no matter the offers that come in for him.

“The Saudis are pushing really hard, and there is a big offer on the table, with [Cristiano] Ronaldo recommending him, and they will try this summer.

“However, even if Bruno was open to the Saudi move, I am told there is just absolutely no way that United can contemplate letting him out.”

Football Insider also claim that Al-Hilal are ‘preparing an £80m offer’ to ‘persuade’ Man Utd to part with their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

READ NEXT: Mediawatch: Manchester United ‘brains trust’ demoted while Slot ‘turns on’ Alexander-Arnold (and Salah)