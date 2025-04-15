Real Madrid legend Fernando Morientes does not feel Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes moving to the club is “viable” as he doesn’t think they “are interested”.

Fernandes has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League since joining in January 2020. There has not been a season at United yet in which he has not been directly involved in at least 20 goals.

That sort of consistent form over a number of years has seen Premier League stars afforded moves to La Liga giants previously. Cristiano Ronaldo, Philippe Coutinho, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard were all consistent Premier League performers who were offered moves to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Fernandes has been linked with Real of late, with the suggestion that they could come in with a £90million bid, which it’s believed United would accept. However, Real legend Morientes does not feel that move will go through.

“Bruno Fernandes to Real Madrid? No, I’m not sure, and I don’t see it as viable. He’s an interesting profile, but I don’t think Real Madrid are interested right now,” he told bet365.

“He’s not Real Madrid’s priority, I think they’re thinking a lot more about other positions, and although in that position there are some players who might be finishing their careers, I get the feeling they’re looking for more defenders.”

Indeed, Real’s priority for some time has seemed to be right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. They made a bid for him in the January window, and after Liverpool rejected it, they have reportedly been negotiating with the player and his entourage directly, given he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fernandes has not to this point been spoken to by Real, and his manager, Ruben Amorim, clearly does not want him to leave United, anyway.

“No. It’s not going to happen. He’s 30, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season and between assists and goals he’s there for 30 at least,” Amorim said

“We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here, especially because he understands what we want to do and then I think he is one more supporter of Manchester United. He really feels it.

“Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says, ‘It’s not a good thing for the captain’ – it’s a sign that he wants it so bad.

“This is the kind of player we want. He’s not going anywhere – because I already told him.”

