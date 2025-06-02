Ruben Amorim has promised Kobbie Mainoo a return to his preferred position if he extends his Manchester United deal while the Red Devils ‘line up’ a replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

The United chiefs are working hard to bolster an ailing Manchester United squad that finished 15th in the Premier League under Amorim and failed to secure European football after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m move from Wolves is imminent, but there is far more work to do this summer amid rumours of several high-profile exits.

Alejandro Garnacho has been told by Amorim that he has no future at the club, while Fernandes is in talks over a big-money move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal having offered to fall on his sword at the end of the season.

The future of academy star Mainoo is also up in the air as he is yet to extend his contract amid interest from Chelsea.

The England international was used sparingly by Amorim in the second half of the season, leading to suggestions he could push for the exit, with United reportedly open to his ‘pure profit’ sale.

But GIVEMESPORT claim the club is still in talks with the 20-year-old over a new deal and Mainoo ‘will be given the chance to return to his favoured central midfield role even though Amorim previously had trust issues if he is persuaded to sign on the dotted line in the coming months’.

It’s claimed he’s ‘on course to be one of the first names on the teamsheet’ if he extends his contract, with Amorim planning to use him in one of the two central midfield positions in his 3-4-3 despite deploying him further forward in his debut season in charge.

The GMS report adds:

‘Manchester United are using contract negotiations to be very open with Mainoo about his role and how he can fit in, GMS sources have learned, while they have made it clear that they want to work with him on a plan to elevate his traits and get the best out of him instead of cashing in. ‘GMS sources have been told that Manchester United are eager to make Mainoo faster, stronger and more combative as a central midfielder as it has been acknowledged that upgrading his talent would solve a problem after they have been struggling to find the cash to spend on Atalanta’s Ederson.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘will entertain’ sale of second star to Saudi Arabia with Fernandes deal ‘close’

👉 Ferdinand insists it ‘hurts’ that Man Utd missed out on £29.5m signing to bitter PL rivals

👉 Mediawatch: Bruno Fernandes clearly joining Al-Hilal after he was ‘spotted’ at birthday party

It’s claimed the Red Devils aren’t actively looking to sell him, even if their £70m valuation is met, and will only agree to his departure if Mainoo himself ‘agitates for a move’ to Chelsea – who ‘wait in the wings’ – or to another interested suitor.

With Mainoo set to move back into central midfield, Amorim is keen to add another No.10 to his ranks on top of Cunha.

And Mirror claim the Red Devils are ‘lining up’ Sporting’s Pedro Goncalves as their replacement for Fernandes.

The 26-year-old was brilliant for the Portuguese side under Amorim, who pushed him into a more advanced role having spotted his potential goals at a pre-season training camp in 2020.

Goncalves has managed 82 goals and 52 assists from the left and right of the central striker in 198 appearances for Sporting and reportedly has a price tag of around £70m.