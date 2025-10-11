Bruno Fernandes responds to rumours he will leave Man Utd for Saudi Arabia next summer

Bruno Fernandes insists leaving Man Utd for Saudi Arabia is an “impossible scenario to imagine” but admits he’s “no idea if there’s any truth” to the rumours.

There have been rumours over the last year or two that the Portugal international could leave Old Trafford for a big-money move to the Middle East.

Fernandes has been one of the only bright lights in an awful few years for Man Utd with his goal contributions keeping them away from disaster, especially last season when they were flirting with the bottom three.

With no European competition on offer this season, after finishing 15th last term, there were lots of rumours over the summer that Saudi Pro League sides were prepared to pay £100m to bring him to the Middle East.

Fernandes stayed at Man Utd but there are already rumours building about next summer with one outlet claiming that a deal is already ‘agreed’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano dismissed those reports earlier this week but did admit that Saudi Pro League clubs would try for Fernandes again over the next two transfer windows.

Romano said: “Many questions on some reports saying Bruno Fernandes already has a deal agreed with Saudi Pro League sides for 2026.

“I can guarantee that nothing has been agreed between Bruno and he Saudis for 2026. That’s not the case, nothing done, nothing agreed.

“From Saudi they wanted Bruno three years ago, [and again] two years ago, [and again] one year ago when he extended his contract at Man Utd, and again this summer.

“So a long time from Saudi that they keep insisting and pushing for Bruno. They love Bruno, so if at any moment he decides to open the doors they’ll be ready to offer a crazy salary and to bring him in.

“But at the moment I can guarantee Bruno has decided nothing about that. He’s committed to zero contracts with the Saudis or anyone else.”

Fernandes admits he does not know if he will be playing for Man Utd in a year but that leaving Old Trafford for the Saudi Pro League is a “impossible scenario to imagine”.

The Man Utd midfielder said on international duty: “That’s an impossible scenario to imagine.

“I have no idea if there’s any truth to it. I like to enjoy the moment, and the most important thing for me is to represent the national team, because it’s a source of enormous pride.

“I don’t know if I’ll play tomorrow, much less if I’ll play outside of Manchester in a year. It’s not something that worries me. I’m happy where I am, otherwise I wouldn’t have stayed. But it’s something that honestly doesn’t really bother me.”