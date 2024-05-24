Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes reveals ‘ultimate dream’ as he confirms decision to stay

Bruno Fernandes insists he doesn’t want to leave Man Utd after revealing playing for the club has always been his “ultimate dream”.

The Portugal international’s future has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan among the clubs linked with the influential 29-year-old.

That led to Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag insisting that he and the club wanted to keep Fernandes next season, although the Dutchman’s future remains up in the air.

When asked about the speculation after the Red Devils’ 3-2 win over Newcastle on May 15, Ten Hag replied: “No, absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno. There’s no question, I think.

“I have to see the interview but, as far as I know, he loves Manchester United. He loves the fans from Manchester United and he loves to play for Manchester United. That is all I know.

“He gives always his best. He’s an example, even with injuries he’s playing. He loves football, but he wants to win.

“I’m very pleased with his performances across the season, because for him, it’s not easy when so many players are injured around him and every time, he has to carry the team.”

But now Fernandes has now confirmed that he doesn’t “want to leave” with the Man Utd midfielder just hoping that the Red Devils can reflect his standards.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” Fernandes told the Players’ Tribune.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard.”

Fernandes has often been criticised by former players, pundits and supporters for throwing his arms in the air and giving off bad body language during matches – but the Man Utd captain insists it’s natural to feel frustrated.

“Frustration. Isn’t that what we all feel? That’s really the only word for this season, I think. If you ask me, or if you ask any United fan, it would be the same.

“There were so many moments when we won a massive game, and it felt like OK, now we are going to build from this, and it just never happened.”

