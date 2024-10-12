Coach reveals Bruno Fernandes ‘shock’ at Man Utd summer sale of star with six key attributes

Bruno Fernandes was “shocked” that Man Utd sold youngster Maxi Oyedele in the summer transfer window, according to Legia Warsaw coach Goncalo Feio.

The Red Devils sold a number of players in the summer with Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Willy Kambwala and Aaron Wan-Bissaka their biggest sales.

One transfer which probably went a bit under the radar was that of Oyedele to Legia Warsaw with the Polish giants forking out just £500k for his services.

Oyedele had impressed in pre-season for Man Utd with the Salford-born youngster choosing to end his time at Old Trafford in search of first-team football.

And it seems the 19-year-old could have made the right choice with Oyedele featuring in four senior matches for Legia so far this season, including in the Europa Conference League.

And Legia Warsaw boss Feio insists that Fernandes was “shocked” that Man Utd were selling Poland under-21 international Oyedele in the summer after seeing his talent in training and pre-season fixtures.

Speaking after Legia beat Real Betis in the Europa Conference League, Feio said: “After the match with Gornik I said that we were dealing with a player who would sooner or later end up in the Polish national team.

“I didn’t know that he would be called up to the national team two days later. The quality on the ball, the personality, the character to keep the ball, the choices, when to lead, play with one touch, change the centre…

“It is no coincidence that Bruno Fernandes, when we spoke to him, said he was shocked that United were letting him go, because he looked great in pre-season with Manchester. The level at which he plays is also related to the number of duels won in the central zone. His physical maturity, motor skills and ability to use his body are at a high level. Although I know that the fans and probably you, journalists, like what he does with the ball the most, Maxi gives us a very big physical presence in the midfield.

“This is an element that is quite important in today’s football. Oyedele’s form is also largely due to the other players around him, who trust him and allow him to show himself from such a good side. It’s our duty to keep him developing like this. Polish football can have a lot of joy from him.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Souness picks three ‘unambitious’ Ratcliffe signings that have ‘nailed’ Ten Hag

👉 Man Utd chiefs need ‘arresting’ for ‘giving away’ £30m star as Ratcliffe considers using buy-back clause

👉 ‘Unhappy’ Man Utd star ‘regretting’ transfer ‘doesn’t rule out’ early exit after ‘bizarre’ decision

Unlike Oyedele, Fernandes has not started the season in good form with the Man Utd captain coming in for some criticism with the Red Devils sat in 14th place in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool player Jason McAteer insists that Fernandes “needs to be setting an example” to the younger players in the Man Utd side and cut out the petulance.

McAteer told Gambling Zone: “I think Bruno Fernandes is a fantastic talent, he’s just in the wrong environment.

“I want to see more from him and more maturity from him. Manchester United are in turmoil right now and you need your captain to demonstrate proper leadership in these types of situations. He’s so petulant. He should be setting an example.

“There’s a lot of really good young players in that United team: Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund. These are really good young players. Bruno Fernandes needs to be setting an example, and getting sent off in consecutive games is not the example to set.

“It’s been a really difficult period for Manchester United. They’ve started the season terribly.

“I’m really disappointed in Bruno Fernandes’ contributions in games and how he’s behaved. That’s not how a Manchester United captain should be showing his attributes or behaving.

“His attitude and performances, considering the role he has at a giant of a football club in Manchester United, have been the biggest disappointment for me in the Premier League this season.”