Fresh Bruno Fernandes update as Man Utd star ‘may quit’ after ‘positive talks’ with Al-Hilal

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes could now ‘quit’ the Red Devils as his potential future takes yet another U-turn, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing the campaign in 15th position after a final day win over Aston Villa.

Amorim has failed to improve performances or results since taking over from Erik ten Hag in November and now there are set to be big changes in the summer.

Man Utd had a huge chance to put this season behind them when they faced Tottenham in the Europa League final earlier this month – but Spurs triumphed as Ange Postecoglou’s side booked their place in the Champions League for next season.

The money would have been very welcome at Old Trafford with rumours that Man Utd could have to sell a number of their better players in order to facilitate the transfer window they want.

Fernandes is one of the only players that a majority of supporters would want the club to keep in the summer transfer window but the riches on offer from Saudi Arabia could be too much.

Speaking on his future after losing the Europa League final, Fernandes said: “I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

Rumours of an exit to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have continued in recent days with a claim on Thursday that they will make a £100m bid if Fernandes accepts their offer to effectively quadruple his wages.

And, in a fresh report, The Times have claimed that Fernandes ‘may quit’ after ‘positive talks’ with the Saudi Arabia side this week.

The Portugal international is now ‘giving serious thought to quitting’ Man Utd after ‘his agent held positive talks with Al-Hilal over a deal that could end up earning him around £700,000 per week’.

Fernandes ‘has been mulling over a proposal from the Saudi Pro League club this week’ and Al-Hilal ‘want Fernandes to decide his future over the weekend as they would like the Portuguese to play for them in the Club World Cup, which begins on June 14’.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa forward Tony Cascarino reckons Man Utd should take £100m if Al-Hilal are willing to pay that for 30-year-old Fernandes.

Cascarino told talkSPORT earlier this week: “I would snap their hand off. It’s time for a number of big decisions to be made and he’s one of them. If they’re getting offered £100m for a 30-year-old, you take it. You absolutely take it.

“It’s money that you’ve got to use very wisely on people that you’ve identified to bring in. I’d take it immediately.

“If that was the offer, I think Man United would even have to push him a bit [towards the move] and say ‘we’re looking in a different direction now’.”