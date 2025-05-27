According to reports, head coach Ruben Amorim has issued a ‘brutal message’ to Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who has been ‘kicked out’.

Garnacho is nearing the Man Utd exit door as he has butted heads with Amorim following the head coach’s arrival towards the end of last year.

Amorim dropped Garnacho and Marcus Rashford from his squad for December’s Manchester derby, citing their poor performances in training as the main reason for this decision.

The Argentina international seemed to respond well to this setback as he quickly returned to the first XI, while Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

However, Garnacho has been in and out of the team during the run-in as he’s been under scrutiny amid his disappointing form and attitude.

Amorim’s introduction of his preferred 3-4-3 formation has also impacted Garnacho, who is not suited to the wing-back or No.10 positions in this system.

Garnacho is clearly a talented footballer, but he often makes the wrong decision in the final third and has been infuriating to watch this season.

The 20-year-old’s best performances have come in the Europa League, but he started the final against Spurs on the bench and only came on for the final 20 minutes.

It was subsequently reported that he reacted angrily to his lack of game time in the Europa League final, with a report claiming he is ‘unhappy’ with Amorim for two reasons.

Amorim is not the only one unhappy, as a report last week revealed he has told Garnacho to ‘find a new club’ and ‘informed’ the squad of his intention to remain in charge.

Garnacho has been heavily linked with an exit over the past year and his pure profit exit would boost Man Utd’s budget as he one of few players who could attract a sizable offer.

Now, a report from The Daily Mail claims Amorim issued a ‘brutal message’ to Garnacho on Saturday before he was omitted from United’s squad for the final game of the season against Aston Villa.

Amorim ‘effectively kicked the player out of Manchester United in front of his team-mates’ during a ‘team meeting’ on Saturday.

