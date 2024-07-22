Xavi Simons looks likely to be on the move this summer.

According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has given the ‘go-ahead’ for Manchester United to make a ‘brutal final offer’ to sign PSG star Xavi Simons.

Man Utd are not messing around this summer as they have spent heavily to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been busy since joining the club at the start of this year as he has successfully overhauled their recruitment team with the appointments of chief executive Omar Berrada, technical director Jason Wilcox and sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Last season was miserable for the Red Devils and Ratcliffe has rightfully recognised that a mass rebuild is required this summer.

While PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte is likely to be Man Utd’s third summer signing, the Premier League giants are also reportedly planning to make a “£17m offer” for another centre-midfielder.

Man Utd to sign Simons?

With Jadon Sancho reportedly ‘close’ to a move elsewhere, Man Utd need to strengthen in attacking areas and reportedly have their eye on Simons.

The 21-year-old was one of the stars at Euro 2024 as he grabbed a goal and three assists as the Netherlands reached the semi-finals.

PSG activated their buy-back option to re-sign Simons from Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven last summer but was quickly sent out on loan to RB Leipzig. He contributed with 19 goal involvements in his 32 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Despite this, PSG are expected to offload Simons this summer. Bayern Munich were initially considered his most likely next destination, but it was revealed over the weekend that Man Utd are attempting a hijack.

According to a report in Spain, Man Utd are ready to make a ‘brutal final offer’ to beat Bayern Munich in the race to sign Simons.

It is said that Man Utd ‘want to repeat the Yoro operation’ as head coach Erik ten Hag ‘wants him’, while assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is ‘working to entice’ his compatriot to make the move to Old Trafford.

The report also claims Ratcliffe has ‘given the go-ahead to squeeze the club’s chequebook a little more’ with PSG ‘waiting patiently’ for Man Utd to make an ‘offer’.

