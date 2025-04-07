Man Utd star brutally told he has ‘the touch of a baby elephant’ after Man City draw

Troy Deeney claims Man Utd wing-back Patrick Dorgu had “the touch of a baby elephant” during their 0-0 draw against Man City on Sunday.

The Red Devils are having a season to forget with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

Performances and results have failed to improve much under Amorim and it looks unlikely they will qualify for Europe next season unless they win the Europa League.

Man Utd boss Amorim will be hoping to be given money in the summer to reconstruct his squad, while keeping all of his best players at the club.

But, with the financial situation at Man Utd currently bleak, the Red Devils could have to sell some of its prized assets in order to raise funds to bring in other players.

Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked with transfers away from Old Trafford ahead of the summer.

But Deeney reckons Man Utd winger Garnacho is starting to give Amorim what he wants, while he criticised January signing Dorgu for his “touch of a baby elephant” in their boring 0-0 draw in the Manchester Derby.

Former Watford striker Deeney told Match of the Day 2: “You are starting to see Amorim’s work pay off.

“What Amorim wants from his 10s is them running behind the full-backs and the centre-backs. [For Garnacho’s chance a minute into the game], he could have gone on his left foot for the first effort and got his shot off.”

Deeney added: “He is switching play which is what Amorim wants.

“His [Garnacho] willingness to run in behind is what United need going forward and this is what Amorim is talking about.

“This touch from Dorgu is the touch of a baby elephant. It is so terrible. If you want to score goals you need to do better.

“But he is starting to build a nice connection down the left between Garnacho and Dorgu.”

Gary Neville suggested that Dorgu may need replacing at Man Utd just six months after joining, with five players needed, including two new wing-backs.

Neville said: They need five new players straight away before you even think about the rest of it. The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they’re not good enough.

“They need five players. They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants.”

