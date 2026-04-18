Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has picked out six summer signings for his former side, who also need to offload Mason Mount.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they continue their rebuild.

Man Utd have fared better in the transfer market under INEOS, while the great work by interim boss Michael Carrick has them on the brink of Champions League qualification.

Should the Red Devils get over the line for the Champions League, they will have to bolster their squad this summer and they will also inevitably offload several unwanted talents to raise funds.

Mount, who joined Man Utd from Chelsea for around £60m, has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford due to his injury woes, and Butt thinks this summer is the right time for the club and player to go their separate ways.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, I’m a big fan of him when he’s fit,” Butt told Paddy Power.

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“On his day, he’s a real top, top footballer and one that would suit Man United’s way of playing.

“I love him when he’s playing well and he was brilliant when he played at Chelsea. But he’s just not fit.

“He’s been there nearly three years, I find it hard having to pop at people who have been injured. But when you look at what’s the input – £55 million – and what’s the output, especially when it comes to renewing contracts. You can’t keep these lads.

“You’ve just got to move them on. It’s sad but they have to.

“United need players that they can rely on, especially at the moment.”

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Regarding signings, Butt has picked out which six additions the Red Devils “need” to fix their “biggest issue” ahead of next season.

“The biggest issue next season is they will be in Europe, no doubt about it,” Butt added.

“The big picture is the recruitment. They’ve got a massive job.

“If you’re looking to try and get straight back into competing in the Champions League, to get into the late stages of the FA Cup and then challenge for the Premier League, they need a lot.

“Two centre backs, two centre midfielders, a top centre forward and maybe even a right back.

“It doesn’t matter if they give Michael the job, even if they got Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, they still need to get the recruitment right or they’re going to fail.”

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