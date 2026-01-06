Man Utd legend vows to ‘give his season tickets back’ if INEOS hire ex-Premier League boss

Man Utd legend Nicky Butt insists he would “give his season tickets back” if the Red Devils hired former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Red Devils announced on Monday that they had sacked Amorim after their 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

There were a number of reasons for his dismissal with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that there was ‘tension over a lack of alignment in the market and a breakdown between Amorim and Jason Wilcox.’

Man Utd believed that ‘there haven’t been enough signs of evolution or progress’ and Jacobs added that the club insisted no head coach will ‘be given a recruitment veto like Erik ten Hag, as Manchester United’s model is collaborative’.

There have already been a number of managers linked with the vacant Man Utd job with Darren Fletcher taking over for one or two games while the Red Devils attempt to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season.

Man Utd would then appoint a permanent manager in the summer with former Chelsea boss Maresca, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna all linked.

However, Butt has urged Man Utd not to appoint Maresca, who was sacked by Chelsea last month, as he would be another ex-Man City person joining the club.

Butt said: “If Maresca comes in – I like him as a coach, I really do – with the background, I would give my season tickets back.”

But Man Utd legend Scholes replied: “I think going to Chelsea he would last two minutes. He has done alright.”

Explaining himself, Butt added: “You mis-read me. I can’t sit here and go on about Man united philosophy and DNA and then go, ‘Well I’d love Maresca, an ex-Man City guy.’ Then you have Omar Berrarda and Jason Wilcox.

“I don’t care how much success is. You’re forgetting where I’m from. Everyone is a City fan. I’m a Man United fan and I can’t accept that.”

Gary Neville also talked about the DNA of the club when reacting to Amorim’s departure and the Man Utd legend has told the Red Devils that the “experiments have got to stop”.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I thought Man United would adapt a lot better to the back three than they did.

“It’s a difficult system, wing backs is challenging. The positions behind the centre forward are difficult positions. There are quite specialists positions in the system.

“But that’s a failing upon the manager, the players and the club, in terms of not recruiting properly for it.

“The experiments have got to stop. There is a very good video online that Bobby Charlton talks about what Man United is as a football club. Adventurous, exciting football, playing young players, entertaining the crowd. Man United must take risks and play attacking football.

“Man United have got to appoint a manager that fits the DNA of their club. Ajax would never change for anybody, Barcelona would never change for anybody.”