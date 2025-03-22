Man Utd legend Nicky Butt insists that he doesn’t “like to talk bulls***” and doubts Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ long-term plans for the club.

The Red Devils co-owners have claimed that their aim is to make Man Utd the Premier League champions again by 2028 after a dry spell of 12 long years.

It has been labelled ‘Project 150’ as Ratcliffe and INEOS want it to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the club and hope to competing again for the Champions League too by that point.

However, Butt can’t envisage a world in which that happens and has outlined why the Man Utd co-owners are getting carried away.

Butt said at The Champions for Children Gala Dinner (via The Times): “If I’m being honest — and I don’t like to talk bulls***— that ain’t going to happen.

“There’s a long way to go for that. What gets me is when people talk about getting to where they want to be — everyone expects other clubs to sit still but they’re going to go forward as well.

“Newcastle, Liverpool will get better, [Manchester] City will definitely get better, Chelsea are getting better, Arsenal are getting better every year. And then obviously, there’s lots of smaller clubs as well.

“The most important thing is starting on the right foot and hopefully get this season put to bed, because it’s been a disaster.

“And hopefully we get some plans in place for the stadium, get some new recruitment in, and give Ruben Amorim the right tools to try and at least get a decent team on the pitch.”

Man Utd have had an awful season on the pitch too with the Red Devils currently 13th in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim after 29 matches.

Despite that, Ratcliffe and INEOS have put season ticket prices up by five per cent and moved some season ticket holders from their seats to make way for a new hospitality area.

Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs has slammed the club with some of his friends “getting turfed away” from where they’ve sat for 25 years.

Giggs added: “Man Utd is special because of what we’ve done on the pitch over a number of years, but the fans have always made the club.

“My mates have been [behind] the dugout for 25 years and they’re getting turfed away.

“They don’t know where they’re going to go. That’s the experience that I’ve had firsthand of friends just wondering where they’re going to be. It’s difficult.

“They’ve got their names on their seats. They’ve been there 25 years and they’re having to move. It’s tough to see the club in this sort of situation.”

Butt also gave his optinion: “There are a lot of things I think they’re doing wrong, but we all know that and it’s sad to see.

“Because I’ve loved Manchester United since I was six years of age and it’s not the Manchester United that I know and loved.

“I find it bizarre how the ticket prices keep going up. They can’t keep going up. Something’s got to stop, something’s got to give.

“They’ve not got the added fallback of winning loads of medals. I see where it’s coming from. They are trying to balance the books, but they’re punishing the wrong people, in my eyes.”

After cutting costs in numerous controversial ways this season, Ratcliffe and INEOS have attempted to appease fans by announcing plans to build a new £2billion stadium.

On the plans, Giggs continued: “I think everyone, if it was possible, would like to keep the stadium as it is. What they’ve done at the Nou Camp, what they’ve done at the Bernabeu.

“If that isn’t possible, then the next best thing is a new stadium. Man United has always been at the forefront of technology, about having the best facilities, having the best stadium, having the best fan experience and we fell behind with that.

“As well as on the pitch, off the pitch, we fell behind with a lot of things. The design is not going to look like that, I don’t think.

“I think when you see buildings and it gets the headlines and it’s that sort of shock.

“But if it is going to be a new stadium, which it looks like, it needs to be the best. Hopefully we get the best players on the pitch as well.”

When asked about the circus designs, Giggs replied: “I don’t think it’s going to happen!”

