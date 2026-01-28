Nicky Butt reveals why he ‘feels sorry’ for Man Utd summer signing after Arsenal win

Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt has revealed that he “feels sorry” for Matheus Cunha after he came off the bench to score the winner against Arsenal in a 3-2 victory.

The Red Devils came from a goal down to lead 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before Mikel Merino levelled the scores up with only six minutes left on the clock.

However, just three minutes later, Man Utd substitute Cunha picked up the ball and dribbled to the edge of the box before unleashing an unstoppable winner past David Raya.

Cunha, who joined Man Utd from Wolves in a £62.5m deal in the summer, has contributed five goals and two assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season.

The Brazilian also started as a substitute against Man City the week before and both Butt and Paul Scholes insist that Cunha will not be happy about his role, although Patrick Dorgu’s injury is likely to mean he starts their next match against Fulham.

Speaking about Dorgu’s impact under interim boss Michael Carrick, Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “He was brought in as a wing-back because that was Amorim’s system, but going back to when we were playing, wide players actually would help your full-back, and United have started doing that.

“Against Saka, who is their best attacker by a million miles, it was like playing against two left-backs at times because he was working back, but he’s scoring goals as well.

“I don’t see him there as a left winger full-time, Michael’s obviously seen something in him that he likes because he’s left Cunha out for him, and what a player he is.”

Butt interrupted: “Cunha’s giving you an option off the bench and I do feel a bit sorry.”

Before Scholes added: “He won’t be happy with that, no chance, he won’t be happy with that sentence.”

And Butt continued: “If you look when Darren [Fletcher] was in charge and he’s looking at his bench, he’s got no one to come on. You’ve got the young lads which is okay, they’re good players but when it’s going bad you need proper pros in that team who can come on the pitch, stick their chest out and go against people.

“He might find himself in a bad position now, Cunha, thinking, ‘I’m a really good sub to bring on, I carry the ball up the pitch, I get the fouls, kill the clock when we’re winning and I can score goals’, he could end up being a super sub.

“Also with the Cunha situation, I think Mbeumo has been brilliant as a nine. I think he’s done that job really, really well. He’s a handful, he’s powerful, he’s quick, you’re thinking Cunha might see himself on the bench for a good few weeks now.”