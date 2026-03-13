Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has revealed how Paul Scholes reacted to the Michael Carrick situation after his post on the loss to Newcastle United.

Carrick enjoyed a dream start at Man Utd after replacing Ruben Amorim, winning six of his first seven Premier League games in charge.

However, United flattered to deceive in the games against West Ham, Everton and Crystal Palace before they lost 2-1 against 10-man Newcastle last week.

This has been a reality check for Carrick and Man Utd, with the performance against Newcastle leading to Scholes firing a dig on social media.

“Michael has definitely got something special about him… cos Utd have been crap last four games… Night,” Scholes said on Instagram after United’s 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

This latest embarrassing outburst from Scholes sparked a huge reaction and the pundit later revealed that he sent a message to Carrick to clarify his comments.

“It was in no way intended to be offensive to Michael,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast.

READ: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Tottenham, Man United, Pep Guardiola, Kai Havertz



“Michael is one of the nicest people you will ever meet in football, he’d be the last person I would want to offend.

“I messaged Michael anyway, I went straight to him and said ‘look, I was never intending to upset you’, and I don’t think I needed to say that anyway.

“And he told me himself that he wasn’t upset by it. I think people have just took it differently from what was meant.”

Now, Scholes’ podcast co-host, Butt, has revealed that he is “shocked and gutted” about how this situation has unfolded.

“Unless you know Scholesy personally and know what he’s like as a character, you’d go ‘f****** hell, that’s a bit harsh’,” Scholes told Paddy Power.

READ MORE: Kinsky not bottom of Premier League back-up goalkeeper ranking with Mamardashvili high



“It looks like he was basically saying ‘lucky f***er, you’re not good enough’. Knowing him, how he thinks, his history, how he listens to managers, Scholesy was basically saying [Carrick] is winning even when they’re playing crap.

“But luck is a massive part of a great manager’s success. If you’re not a lucky manager you’re not going to do well.

“You want good players but you also want lucky players. That’s what he was trying to get across.

“When I spoke to Scholesy, he said ‘Honest to God, I can’t believe [the reaction]’. He’s shocked and gutted about it.

“He really loves Michael Carrick as a lad, as a team-mate, as a coach. You won’t get a better person and, me included, we wish the best for Michael and hope he gets the job.

“Scholesy rang Michael up and said, ‘Look, Michael, there’s nothing in that, it was tongue in cheek’.

“If you’re going to be a good manager you also have to be very lucky and if that’s Michael’s recipe I wish it were mine.”

READ NEXT: Ranking all 31(!) Premier League managers this season: Mikel Arteta off top spot

