Man Utd told to sell five players as Romano reveals Ten Hag signing is ‘ideal target’ for Juventus

Man Utd legend Nicky Butt has named five players he wants the Red Devils to sell in the January transfer window after their terrible start to the season.

It has been an awful first half of the campaign for Man Utd – who play their next match in the Premier League against Newcastle on Monday – with Ruben Amorim’s men currently 14th in the table ahead of tomorrow’s fixture.

Despite his new way of playing, Amorim is finding similar problems as previous Man Utd managers with the Red Devils struggling for consistency of performances and results.

Amorim has overseen four wins in ten matches in all competitions with Man Utd losing their last four games against Wolves, Bournemouth and Tottenham.

And it has become clear that the Red Devils need a major clearout of players with Butt suggesting five players on talkSPORT (via GiveMeSport) that they need to get rid of.

Answering quick-fire questions, Butt was asked whether he would sell or keep specific players in the Man Utd squad under Amorim without time to give much of a reason.

Injury-plagued Mason Mount was one of the players he selected, despite Amorim understood to be a big fan of the England international, while Butt also chose to allow Andre Onana to leave Old Trafford.

There was little surprise in Butt’s final three answers with the Man Utd legend selecting three players over 30 as the other three to depart, choosing Casemiro, Jonny Evans, and Christian Eriksen.

Summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has not contributed enough in the eyes of many and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that the Netherlands international is an “ideal target” for Serie A giants Juventus.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Many links are also in the press about Joshua Zirkzee. The truth is that Italian clubs, especially Juventus where his former coach Thiago Motta is in charge, are closely monitoring his situation at Man United.

“At the moment, United are not entertaining talks from any club for the Dutch striker, and that is an important point to underline. But should this stance change in the next weeks or especially in the summer, the interest from Italy is still there, and Juventus keep thinking of Zirkzee as an ideal target for their project.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Alan Shearer picks Man Utd’s ‘January transfer priority’ with U-turn mooted, Newcastle pair named

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ revealed as Amorim eyes ‘priority’ signing from PL club; Romano confirms star ‘will leave’

👉 Man Utd to ‘sack senior man’ with Amorim ‘unimpressed’ with two stars as INEOS ‘exodus intensifies’



Man Utd defender Harry Maguire, who now looks likely to stay under Amorim, thinks the Red Devils now have a “solid base” to build on under the Portuguese head coach.

Maguire told the club’s official website: “It’s really good that we’re looking in a real strong position now.

“Defensively, I think, last year, obviously it was really tough, every game having to change players, players playing out of position, but we look like we’ve got a good solid base back now and lots of competition for places.”

Maguire added: “[It’s] really important at a club like this, everyone pushing each other, striving for more. At the end of the day, we all want to win.

“We all want to be successful. We want to win trophies. And yeah, I think it’s so important that now we’ve got lots of competition.”