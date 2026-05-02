Manchester United legend Nicky Butt has explained why his former side needs to target Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven this summer.

Van de Ven is among a host of players who will inevitably leave Spurs if/when they suffer relegation from the Premier League this season.

The Dutchman is still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and he has reportedly picked his preferred destination out of Man Utd and Liverpool.

The Red Devils may sign a new centre-back as they look to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return, and Butt reckons Van de Ven would be an upgrade on Lisandro Martinez.

According to Butt, Van de Ven is better than Martinez for three reasons and he could also be available on the “cheap” this summer.

“Micky van de Ven, he’s an excellent player,” Butt told Paddy Power.

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“Having a left-footed centre-back is great for the balance of the team. They have Martinez, and it’s debatable how good he is, but he brings balance to the team.

“Martinez has got a left foot, he can pass the ball. Van de Ven is a bit like that but quicker, bigger, more powerful. I’d be looking at him straight away.

“When they go down there will be teams picking them off their players for cheap as chips.

“They’ll have to get rid of them because the wages are too high and I can guarantee you most of them won’t have relegation clauses in their contract.”

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“I don’t see him leaving…”

Butt has also commented on Man Utd’s managerial situation, with recent reports claiming Michael Carrick is vying for the permanent role with Andoni Iraola.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has been mooted as a potential dream appointment, but Butt cannot see him leaving the French side this summer.

“He’s got vast experience in Champions League level, which is where Man United want to be,” Butt added on Enrique.

“I don’t see him leaving PSG, I just don’t see it, and with all due respect to United, where they are at the minute, it’s a massive task for someone to go into that football club, put a project together and start rebuilding.”

“We’ve got a rebuilding process of two or three years. It got flagged up against Leeds that when we had one or two injuries and suspensions, straight away the squad’s not big enough.

“Unless [Enrique] really wants a new project, why do you leave Paris where you are very comfortable and it’s a great place to live with your family?”

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