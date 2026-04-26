Former Man Utd midfielder Nicky Butt thinks a potential summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a “long shot” for the Red Devils.

The Red Devils invested over £200m in new players last year with most of that money going on improving their blunt attack from the previous season.

Only four clubs scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term and, now they’ve largely fixed that problem, the Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield.

With Casemiro leaving on a free transfer and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, Man Utd are set to bring in at least two new midfielders in the summer.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali have been amongst the names linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

One of the most recent links has been to Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni with rumours that the Spanish side could be ready to let him go.

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However, ex-Man Utd midfielder Butt reckons it could be tough to persuade Real Madrid to part with the France international, who is valued at around £70m.

Butt told Paddy Power: “I loved him at Monaco before he went to Real Madrid. I think he’s a phenomenal footballer and exactly what United need in that sitting area.

“I don’t see Real Madrid selling Tchouameni until they get somebody who can replace him – maybe Rodri if Pep leaves Man City – or if [Florentino Perez] wants to rip it up because they’re not winning.

“He’s a phenomenal player and that would be showing real intent of, we’re not messing about, we’re going to go for it.

“He’s playing for one of the biggest football clubs in the world. It’s a long shot and, for me, depends on if Pep was to leave.”

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When asked if Tchouameni is a better signing that Wharton or Anderson, Butt replied: “I’d go for two of them.

“In years gone by Man United would have gone for both. Whether that’s doable or not, I’m not sure.

“I always talk about Premier League experience, but that’s more with younger players, like a Rasmus Hojlund or a Benjamin Sesko.

“This boy has been playing in Europe, in the Champions League for years.

“He’s a top player, an international player, been in big tournaments. He’s a fantastic player, so with that one I think you just go, ‘he’s capable’.

“Obviously you never quite know until they come in but he’s a beast of a player.

“Tchouameni is getting into his prime, he’s got everything. He’s a good footballer, powerful, quick, strong, aggressive. He’s one that we will need.”

Tchouameni is ‘certainly appreciated’ by Man Utd – Romano

Fabrizio Romano insists there are few signs that Real Madrid will be entertaining offers for Tchouameni but he is “certainly appreciated” by Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Let me be clear. I already told you that Manchester United will go for two midfielders in the summer. Let’s see if it becomes more, but at the moment the indication is two. And United want important names, not small names.

“They are considering several midfielders. I already mentioned Elliot Anderson, and also Sandro Tonali. These are names they really like. Tchouameni is certainly appreciated too.

“But at the moment, from Real Madrid, there are no signs that the club want to open the door to a summer exit. So you can appreciate Tchouameni, of course, but to think seriously about a move, you first need to understand what Real Madrid want to do. Right now, they are not indicating any intention to let him go.

“So we will see what kind of players Manchester United decide to bring in. Elliot Anderson is one of them, but Manchester City are also on him. So it is going to be a very big midfield summer. But for now, that is the situation on Tchouameni.”