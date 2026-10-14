Man Utd ‘call emergency meeting’ today as INEOS react to Martinez, Wilcox bombshell – ‘full crisis mode’

According to reports, Manchester United ‘called an emergency meeting’ this morning after Lisandro Martinez’s outburst at Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd have had a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, with Michael Carrick’s side only winning two of their first nine games in all competitions this season.

This leaves Carrick under scrutiny ahead of this weekend’s game against Leeds United, with the Man Utd boss the current favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Carrick did a superb job last season but has been exposed this term, though he is not solely to blame for Man Utd’s struggles.

The board also need to be given a portion of the blame after Carrick was not backed enough in the summer transfer window, with Man Utd lacking in several positions.

READ: Lisandro Martinez slammed for disrespecting the family with Man Utd perfectly placed



And after Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, Martinez hit out at technical director Wilcox for not doing enough to support Carrick in the summer.

Martinez said: “We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well.

“Atletico have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.

“I expect more [investment]. 100%. I expect more from our technical director [Jason Wilcox].

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to [blame] the coach, easy to say the players but also we have to see other areas.”

READ MORE: Lisandro Martinez right to finger Jason Wilcox amid Man Utd clusterf***



Now, a report from insider Indykaila, who claims to have a ‘team of five elite reporters’, says there has been a dramatic reaction at Man Utd after Martinez’s outburst.

They said on X: ‘Emergency meeting called at Old Trafford.

‘Jason Wilcox was called around 8am this morning.

‘Everyone is panicking.’

They later added: ‘BREAKING: CHAOS AT MANCHESTER UNITED.

‘Doors are being SLAMMED across the Manchester United offices!

‘Shouting echoing through the corridors… staff are telling us the atmosphere is TOXIC.

‘The Red Devils are in full CRISIS MODE.’

Martinez’s future at Man Utd was in doubt before his bombshell interview because he is in the final year of his contract, but a new report has claimed that his chances of staying beyond next summer are ‘remote to the extreme’.

READ NEXT: Michael Carrick sack inevitable as Gary Neville soils his pants about replacement

