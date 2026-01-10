Oliver Glasner felt his Crystal Palace side lacked quality as they went out of the FA Cup with a whimper

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner felt Crystal Palace showed “no kind of quality” and their under-21s would have done better than the senior side as they were dumped out of the FA Cup.

Ruben Amorim might have picked the wrong week to get sacked by Manchester United. Palace boss Glasner has long looked one of the favourite candidates to replace the Portuguese, and United are moving to name at least an interim boss at the moment.

The fact the next boss may only be in charge until the end of the season could be a blessing for Glasner, who could polish his image again by then, after his Palace side – holders of the FA Cup – were embarrassingly dumped out by non-league Macclesfield.

The FA Cup holders were the clear favourites against a National League North club, but they went 1-0 down in the first half, saw their opponents double their lead in the second and could only pick up a consolation goal themselves in the 90th minute.

Glasner felt his side were far off the pace and the club’s academy could have done better.

He said: “We had no kind of quality today, I saw no one who could win a dribble. If you can’t create clear chances, it is a lack of quality that we have shown today. We deserved to lose.

“We can find excuses but you don’t need tactics and a manager for these games. I think if you just show what you are capable of and show pride, then you perform in a different way.

“I think when we played with our under-21s team, they’d do better than we did today.”

Glasner also described Macclesfield’s second goal as “slapstick,” as Isaac Buckley-Ricketts found himself free in the box to contort his body and score a volleyed back-heel, which rather dribbled past the Palace keeper.

READ: Neville accused of ‘frankly disgraceful’ Arsenal reaction and ‘inflammatory’ Liverpool comments

On the other side, Macclesfield boss John Rooney felt his club were wholly deserving of the victory.

He said: “We were incredible from the first minute. I thought we were deserved winners.”

He added he “couldn’t be any prouder of the lads.”

It’s the first time the FA Cup holders have been knocked out by a non-league side since 1909, and Macclesfield will be full of confidence whoever they face now, knowing they’ve beaten the club who were better than everybody else in the last campaign.

READ MORE: Oliver Glasner embarrasses himself with ‘arrogant’ and ‘you don’t need a manager’ comments in defeat