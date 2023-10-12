Man Utd ‘can’t rely’ on ‘weak-legged’ star who ‘was carried at Real Madrid’

Manchester United “can’t rely” on Raphael Varane, who is quick to “moan”, lacks “power” and was “carried at Real Madrid”. Ladies and gentlemen, the thoughts of former Red Devils defender Paul Parker.

Varane has started four of United’s eight Premier League games due to injury this season, with manager Erik ten Hag forced to shuffle his pack in defence regularly.

The Frenchman, who retired from international duty after the World Cup to focus on his club football, is under pressure like the rest of his United teammates this term, and Parker claims Ten Hag “can’t rely” on him due to injury and his spaghetti legs…

“You definitely can’t rely on Raphael Varane and especially him not being injured. That’s impossible. He doesn’t look like he has the strongest legs in the world and nothing about him shows power,” Parker told mybettingsites.co.uk.

“He was the first player to moan about the amount of extra minutes, but so far he hasn’t been affected by the extra minutes, so that can’t be an excuse.

“He was carried for a lot of years by Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid. We can see that he is a player that can defend well but he needs to be told what to do by the man next to him.

“Lisandro Martinez can be that guy but he is also injured now. Martinez can get the best out of Varane because of his personality but I don’t believe that the club can ever expect him to play a lot of games.”

Parker’s not the only pundit to throw shade at Varane this week, after Tim Sherwood claimed “he has done nothing” at Old Trafford.

He said: “He has not done anything since he’s been at that football club. We talk about [Bukayo] Saka when people say, ‘consecutive games, he needs a rest, he needs a rest’, this boy [Varane] is in, he’s out, he’s injured again, I think there’s no durability there, what’s he done for Manchester United? I think there are far too many of them.”

READ MORE: Man Utd: Hojlund is new Ronaldo as he ‘leaps to defence’ of Rashford in curious fashion