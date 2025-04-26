Even Matheus Cunha can’t flop at Manchester United… right? He is ridiculously good and Wolves have won six games in a row. Oh, and Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League is official. Who saw that one coming?!

It’s F365’s 3pm Blackout…

Wolves 3-0 Leicester: If Matheus Cunha flops at Man Utd, shut it down

Matheus Cunha is a special, special player. If he flops at Manchester United, there is genuinely no hope left for anyone.

Old Trafford has been a graveyard for elite players over the years but the £62.5million signing of Cunha looks as close to a sure bet as you can get.

His goal and two assists against Leicester City made it six league wins in a row for Wolves, their longest run in the top flight since 1970. His inspiring performances have been key under Vitor Pereira, who will miss him dearly next season.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Cunha’s excellent link-up down the left could be replicated for the Red Devils in 2025/26 and it was a joy to behold at Molineux on Saturday. The Algerian assisted the Brazilian’s goal to make it 11 goal involvements this term – the most for a defender.

Cunha then assisted Jorgen Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes, with a Jamie Vardy – on the week he announced he’s leaving the Foxes – penalty miss thrown into the equation for good measure.

Surely Cunha won’t flop at Old Trafford. Surely. He is so good, guys. So, so good. If he does, that’s the whole thing knackered.

As for Leicester, they were absolutely battered. They have conceded first in 29 of their 34 Premier League games this season – the most ever by a team in a 38-game season. They have been historically bad.

READ MORE: Matheus Cunha ‘love’ gives Man Utd fading transfer advantage over Arsenal

Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich: Tractor Boys down, Magpies miss golden goal difference chance

There was another mauling at St James’ Park and we are amazed it was only 3-0 to Newcastle United against Ipswich Town – whose relegation has finally been confirmed.

We were not given a title race or relegation battle this season – which is an almighty disappointment – but at least there is a corker of a race for Champions League qualification. The top four becoming the top five makes it a little less interesting, in my mind, with Manchester City and Chelsea’s chances given a huge boost. Both of them missing out would be quite fun. Until we get to the Champions League league phase and realise there are Premier League teams we don’t really care about involved.

Newcastle are right in the thick of it and needed a big win against a poor Ipswich side. They got a big win but it should have been five, six, or even seven. Goal difference will be crucial come the end of the season and while theirs is now superior to Chelsea’s, it is two goals behind City’s.

Sandro Tonali hit the post, Alexander Isak missed two big chances and Luke Woolfenden cleared a shot off the line as the Magpies registered 25 shots and 78% possession on Eddie Howe’s return to the dugout.

Newcastle were well on top from the first minute and were given a huge advantage when Ben Johnson was sent off for a silly second yellow after only 36 minutes. Julio Enciso then did his best to sabotage Kieran McKenna by conceding a penalty and when Isak scored from the spot, it was a case of ‘how many?’

Dan Burn made amends for his own goal at Aston Villa with a towering header to allow everyone to relax, before William Osula’s promising cameo was made even better by another superb header – his first Premier League goal.

As for Ipswich, it’s been a long, long season. It’s nearly over now, lads. The biggest positive has been Liam Delap and despite losing, he again put in a good account of himself, displaying incredible strength and pace at times. There is no wonder why nearly every Premier League club wants him.

Brighton 3-2 West Ham: S**t Hammers with s**ttest result in a s**t season

Just when West Ham fans think things are going to be alright, their team do something incredibly stupid to ruin your week.

Many weeks have been ruined this season. Graham Potter initially lifted the mood after replacing Julen Lopetegui but things are going horribly, horribly wrong. Niclas Fullkrug was right to call this team “s**t” and there was no surprise to see him start on the bench at Brighton.

It was a battle between two horrifically out of form teams at the Amex and it went just about as we expected, maybe with a little more chaos. After beating Fulham on March 8, the Seagulls had drawn two (including against Leicester) and lost three in the Premier League. Thankfully for them, Dr. West Ham was on hand to help.

Yasin Ayari’s opening goal was a corker, but West Ham were on top for much of the first half and their two second-half goals felt deserved. However, Tomas Soucek’s brilliant 83rd-minute diving header was for nothing. Kaoru Mitoma netted with a minute left, and three minutes into injury time Carlos Baleba scored a peach of his own to win it for the hosts.

Where do West Ham go from here? Is Potter sackable? Will they give him the start of 2025/26? It has been an absolutely shameful season after spending a fortune in the summer transfer window.

They are officially bottom of the non-promoted-teams league table with a miserable 36 points and 16 defeats from 34 matches. Fullkrug’s rant is aging well already – West Ham are proper s**t.

Southampton 1-2 Fulham – Cottagers continue to baffle but earn late win

We have no clue what to expect every time Fulham play. A few weeks ago they beat champions-elect Liverpool at home and backed that up with a loss to a woefully out-of-form Bournemouth team. Go further back and a goalless draw at home to Southampton was sandwiched between two excellent draws against Arsenal and Arne Slot’s side, and a win at Chelsea. They are an enigma.

They confused us again in the return fixture against Southampton by going 1-0 down to a Jack Stephens glancing header. It was a lovely effort but some shambolic Fulham marking.

With a point being enough to usurp Derby County’s 11-point haul in 2007/08, you fancied them to do it on Saturday. Obviously, it was not to be.

Emile Smith Rowe’s equaliser was helped by a huge deflection, looping the ball over ex-Arsenal team-mate Aaron Ramsdale, and it was a former Spurs player who scored the 92nd-minute winner for Marco Silva’s side.

They did have 26 shots and 65% possession but that was rough viewing. It ultimately doesn’t matter though. Fulham are all but confirmed to finish top half and their current position of eighth would represent a fantastic campaign, especially after selling star player Joao Palhinha last summer.