Cantona reveals brutal Ratcliffe snub as he claims co-owner has ‘destroyed’ Man Utd

Man Utd legend Eric Cantona insists that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has “destroyed” Sir Alex Ferguson’s legacy after they rejected his offer to help the club.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League last season as Ruben Amorim oversaw a disastrous season which saw them miss out on European football.

Man Utd started off this campaign in similar inconsistent form but a run of five unbeaten in the Premier League has seen them move up to seventh, level on points with defending champions Liverpool.

Ratcliffe has faced heavy criticism since joining Man Utd as he’s sanctioned a major cost-cutting programme and has targeted staff, fans and club legends.

The British billionaire has big plans for Man Utd as he wants to take the club to a new 100,000-seater stadium and win the Premier League by 2028.

And Man Utd legend Cantona has now revealed how he offered his help when Ratcliffe first arrived at Old Trafford but that the Red Devils co-owner “didn’t seem interested”.

Cantona said during An Evening with Eric The King Cantona: “I have many other passions and projects, but I thought that for two or three years I could maybe put those to the side and try to give something to this club, which has given everything to me. But [Ratcliffe] didn’t seem interested.

“I did what I had to do, so I don’t feel guilty anymore. I tried my best.

“Sir Alex Ferguson created a style of beautiful attacking football, which the new owners should have used. Instead, they destroyed it.”

Speaking about recent trips back to Old Trafford, Cantona added: “The atmosphere in the stadium is different, unfortunately.

“I went to Old Trafford last season for the game against Manchester City, and I thought it was quiet.

“United fans prefer to go to away matches, to be with the real fans, than to be surrounded by people who come from different parts of the world just to go to the merchandise store.”

Cantona has previously criticised the current Man Utd hierarchy, he said earlier this year: “I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don’t think I would choose United. Because I don’t feel close to these kinds of decisions.

“They have another strategy, another project. Do you feel close to this project? I don’t think so.

“For me, it is very important to respect these people like you [the fans], respect your manager and your team-mates.

“I think since Ratcliffe arrived it’s the complete opposite and, this team of directors, they try to destroy everything and they don’t respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium.”