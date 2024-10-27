Capello slams Man Utd star after being asked Liverpool, Aston Villa question

Former England boss Fabio Capello reckons Man Utd summer signing Joshua Zirkzee has been shocked by the speed of play in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed five players in the summer transfer window in INEOS’ first since taking control of football operations and Zirkzee was their main forward addition.

The Netherlands international signed from Bologna in a deal worth a reported £36.5m as Man Utd looked to provide Rasmus Hojlund with some support up front.

Zirkzee has struggled to get to grips with life at Old Trafford with the Dutchman only managing one goal and one assist in 12 matches this season.

The Netherlands international’s former club Bologna have played Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Champions League this season, while AC Milan have also faced Arne Slot’s side this term.

The Premier League side has come out on top on every occasion and former England manager Capello reckons the Italian sides are suffering a similar problem to Man Utd forward Zirkzee.

The Italian told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “After Bologna’s defeat at Aston Villa, I asked [Bologna manager] Italiano [Vincenzo] what impression he had of the two English teams he faced immediately, Aston Villa and Liverpool.”

Capello added: “They run, they go faster, they have a different pace.

“Go watch Zirkzee play in the Premier League and tell me if he seems like the same player we admired in Bologna.

“In Italy, he did what he wanted, in England, he doesn’t even have time to think about the play before the ball is stolen from him. More or less the same thing happens to our teams.”

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, who is already under pressure this season over results, is still backing Zirkzee to come good in a Red Devils shirt.

Ten Hag said in September: “Yes, I do [think he can become a prolific goalscorer for United].

“Sure, he is young. We see his great abilities. He is a very good link-up player, as you say, he is creative.

“He is creating chances but be fair, also he has his moments towards the goal from the opposition.

“I think it was a great action he had [against FC Twente] and a great finish he had, top save from the ‘keeper but in that area, he can definitely improve.

“We know he has some very good attributes, and he has to improve, and he needs our support on how to improve.”