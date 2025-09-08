According to reports, Manchester United have already been dealt a ‘huge’ blow as they consider whether to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton in January.

Man Utd were active in this summer’s transfer window as one of the biggest spending clubs in Europe, investing around £230m to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The Red Devils also sanctioned several high-profile exits to raise funds, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony among their notable departees.

Despite this, Man Utd failed to sign a new centre-midfielder after discovering that a big-money move for top target Baleba was unfeasible in the summer.

Reports indicated that Brighton wanted around £100m for their prized asset in the summer and Man Utd could not match this price after overhauling their attack at the start of the window.

This means centre-midfield remains a weak spot in Ruben Amorim’s squad, though they are ‘expected to return’ for Baleba in the coming months.

The winter window is the earliest opportunity for Man Utd to land Baleba, though Football Insider have explained why their ‘chances of signing him in January’ are pretty low.

The report claims Man Utd have already decided their next step regarding Baleba as a ‘huge’ January deal is considered unlikely.

The report explains:

‘Sources say that the Seagulls are likely to slap a huge price tag on Baleba, which United wouldn’t be able to afford in January. ‘Despite having little to no chance of wrapping up a deal for Baleba in January, Man United may have more success if they return again next summer. By then, the Cameroonian international will have just two years remaining on his contract at the AMEX, which may mean he is available for a more realistic price.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has indicated that Man Utd “really appreciated” one thing about Baleba in the summer.

“I’m not surprised Man United did not invest in any other midfielders during the summer transfer window,” Romano said.

“I’m not surprised because I always told you that my feeling is that Man United will keep their interest alive in 2026 for Carlos Baleba.

“I’m sure that he will not be cut off the list for Man United in 2026, they were very happy with the player opening the door for them even without Champions League or European football.

“Baleba was very open to joining Man United and the club really appreciated that.”