Carragher accusing Neville of ‘killing’ former Man Utd star with ‘too much criticism’

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher during their role as Sky Sports pundits.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been accused by Jamie Carragher of “killing” Scott McTominay when the midfielder was at Old Trafford

The Red Devils allowed McTominay to leave Old Trafford and join Napoli in August 2024 in a deal worth around £25m, with Erik ten Hag looking to reshape his Man Utd squad.

Ten Hag was sacked a few months later and Man Utd were left with egg on their faces as McTominay helped Antonio Conte’s side to the Scudetto in his first season in Naples.

Scotland international McTominay contributed 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances in Serie A last term as he took the league by storm.

Many supporters and former players have insisted that Man Utd should never have sold McTominay with the Red Devils making a mistake.

And now Liverpool legend Carragher has pointed the finger at Neville over the Red Devils’ failure to help McTominay flourish at Old Trafford.

Neville asked on the latest episode of The Overlap: “What’s happened to Scott McTominay? Have we made a massive mistake?”

Carragher said: “You’ve killed another Man United player, that’s what happened. Too much criticism, [saying] he’s not good enough.”

But Neville insisted: “I didn’t say he wasn’t good enough… Not me. I never thought they should have got rid of him.”

In 2018, Neville claimed that McTominay may not be a good enough ball player to be a midfielder for Man Utd in the long term.

Neville said: “McTominay, when I watch him, I’m not sure he’s actually good enough on the ball to be a Man United midfield player.

“I do think he’s the type that it’s good for him to play games in there – but I do wonder whether if actually he’s got more of a position at centre back eventually, the physicality that he has. He’s a big lad.

“Is he sharp enough on the ball to be a Man United central midfield player?”

McTominay has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Everton but former Man Utd striker Louis Saha reckons the Scot should be aiming for Real Madrid or another top team in world football.

Saha said: “Well, it’s good for speculation but I don’t see a player in that kind of form going to Everton. I am surprised to hear this kind of rumour. I just don’t see it happening.

“I think he’s playing out of his skin right now at Napoli. I think a Premier League return might be right for him down the line, but right now I don’t see it – especially not to Everton.

“I think he’s good enough to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona, maybe Bayern Munich. That’s the level he is capable of and no disrespect to Everton, but they’re just not there.”