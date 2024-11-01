Carragher pinpoints early ‘quick fix’ Amorim can make at Man Utd as he enters ‘different stratosphere’

Jamie Carragher thinks Ruben Amorim can make an early “quick fix” at Man Utd but believes the job will be in a “different stratosphere” to his current role at Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils announced on Friday afternoon that Amorim had been appointed as their new head coach and will start work on November 11 after he’s finished his work at Sporting.

Erik ten Hag is replaced by Amorim after the Dutchman spent over two years at Old Trafford and won the League Cup and FA Cup.

And Carragher is unsure how Amorim will take to life at Man Utd but he sees one “quick fix” he will no doubt make at Old Trafford very quickly.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “He’s a young manager, so it’s a huge job for him. I don’t think he’s moved out of Lisbon too much, so even off the field it will be a big change. We talk about managers having not managed a big club but every manager starts somewhere. It’s a journey to get to the top. Sir Alex Ferguson had to make that jump from Aberdeen and had great success. It was a completely different stratosphere to Man Utd and that will be the same for Amorim.

“But that’s the journey managers take. They all have to make this jump. He will have to come up against that. Going up against Porto and Benfica will stand him in good stead because there’s huge competition in the Premier League now, with some of the best managers in the world. Amorim has made huge progress already in his managerial career and he will want that to continue.”

Carragher added: “It’s a big job for Ruben Amorim. Manchester United are 14th but that’s a quick fix because Manchester United shouldn’t be 14th. They’ve got a squad that’s just outside the Champions League places, competing with Tottenham, Aston Villa and Chelsea. They’re not too far away.

“Making that step is difficult. In terms of getting over the line, that’s the toughest. [Ole] Solskjaer finished second, [Jose] Mourinho finished second, [Erik] Ten Hag finished third – that’s not too hard for Amorim to get to, it is the next step after that.”

Former Leicester City and Aston Villa manager Martin O’Neill has given his opinion on the appointment too, he said: “I think there’s an element of doubt when you take on any manager at any given stage, whether he has got loads of experience or whether he is just an up and coming manager. That seems to be the case at the moment with Ruben Amorim.

“At this moment, he’s done wonderfully well at Sporting. He hasn’t been in a big league and that is true. The bottom line is this, the time and tide don’t wait for any man.

“You have to get up and running, a bit like me at Celtic in that sense. You know you are under pressure immediately because of the size of the football club. Manchester United are demanding because of their last 20-odd years. They’ve gone with this because they think he can turn things around.”