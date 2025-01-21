Man Utd: Carragher slams ‘bizarre and ridiculous’ Amorim as he ‘laughs’ at one Red Devils star

Jamie Carragher has branded Ruben Amorim’s comments after Man Utd lost to Brighton as “one of the most bizarre and ridiculous things I’ve ever heard”.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form this season with their 3-1 defeat to the Seagulls on Sunday to keep them 13th in the Premier League.

Man Utd have only won seven of their 22 Premier League matches this term and Amorim is feeling the pressure after their latest poor performance.

Amorim reportedly broke a television in the Red Devils dressing room in a ‘furious’ rant at the players after their loss to Brighton, while he came out in an interview and called his squad “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

And Carragher has hit out at Man Utd boss Amorim over those “bizarre and ridiculous” comments but admitted the Red Devils have “been a joke for a few years now”.

When asked about Amorim’s remarks, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think it was one of the most bizarre and ridiculous things I’ve ever heard a manager say.

“Why would you make a comment like that? That’s the type of comment a pundit would make, and he’d have to defend that.

“I don’t know what he gains from that, what the benefit is. We all know it’s a poor Manchester United team.

“He’s just blew something up, a quote that will follow him for the rest of the season. He said to the journalists there, ‘I’ve given you your headline’ – why you would want to do that as a manager I will never know.’

“I’ve got not much sympathy for the players in that Manchester United dressing room, they’ve been a joke for a few years now.

“A few weeks ago after they played Liverpool there was an interview with Lisandro Martinez where he was talking about the mentality and tapping his head.

“I nearly burst out laughing when I saw that to be honest, the amount of times Manchester United have basically threw the towel in with bad performances over the past four or five years.

“From the manager’s point of view how can he go into the dressing room between now and the end of the season and continually build them up and give them belief, if he’s said they’re one of the worst teams in Manchester United history.

“I’d be very surprised if the powers-that-be above him aren’t having a strong word with him. You can’t speak like that as manager of Manchester United. You don’t pour petrol on the flames.”

Marcus Rashford could be on his way out of Man Utd in the January transfer window as Amorim looks to reshape his squad with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Marseille all rumoured destinations.

But one place he won’t be going is Besiktas with former Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – who is now manager of the Turkish Super Lig club – ruling out a deal for Rashford or team-mate Casemiro.

Solskjaer told reporters: “There’s always a lot of speculation about Manchester United players, always a lot of speculation around me.

“Casemiro, Marcus, two very good players, but I have not spoken to any of them.”