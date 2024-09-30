Carragher aims ten-word dig at Man Utd legend Neville over Ten Hag outburst

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher speak on the pitch at Anfield ahead of a Premier League match.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist a little dig at Gary Neville after the Man Utd legend’s criticism of Erik ten Hag over the weekend.

The Red Devils continued their underwhelming start to the new season as they lost 3-0 to Tottenham on Sunday with Ten Hag’s side sitting in 12th after six matches.

It is the second time this month that they have lost 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League with Man Utd also losing to arch-rivals Liverpool before the international break.

Ten Hag has managed to claw back some support since the defeat to Arne Slot’s outfit with wins over Southampton and Barnsley briefly restoring a bit of respect.

But their latest run of two draws to Crystal Palace and FC Twente before Sunday’s embarrassing loss to Tottenham has seen the pressure ramp up on Ten Hag once again.

Neville has largely defended Ten Hag over the last couple of seasons when things haven’t been going his way but he was critical of the the Man Utd boss’ ability to get the players to follow his orders.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “Are the players not buying into what Erik ten Hag is telling them to do? Or do they not believe in it?

“One thing that I can say is that their application towards doing it was abysmal, and the most worrying thing was on Wednesday night, when Eriksen said he felt that FC Twente wanted it more, they were more hungry.

“That is a player that is in the middle of that dressing room who I would suggest is very well respected by the rest of his colleagues and by the manager and he’s questioning the motivation and the attitude of his players.”

Neville added: “We’ve seen it here today, they really didn’t put the effort in in the first half.”

Before the season Neville predicted that Man Utd would finish third with Ten Hag a manager to watch after surviving the summer at Old Trafford.

Neville said in August: “A lot of people thought Ten Hag was gone but he is still there, renewed hope, squad stronger, feeling better but now he needs to deliver.”

He added: “I do think they’ll get into the top four if they stay clear of injuries.”

And Carragher was quick to remind Neville of his pre-season predictions after his Man Utd rant, the Liverpool legend wrote on X: “You put them third at the start of the season!!”