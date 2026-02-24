Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Man Utd are “virtually a guarantee” to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench in the second half against Everton on Monday night to finish off a wonderful counter-attack and give Man Utd all three points on Merseyside.

The win means Man Utd are now three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and only three points behind third-placed Aston Villa, who were challenging for the title earlier this season.

When asked about Sesko’s chances of starting in their next match against Crystal Palace, Carrick told Sky Sports: “Ben is in a good place at the moment and we’ve had some really good talks about it.

“He’s patient and understands that. He’s going to be a big player for us for a long period of time I’m sure of that. We’ve got to manage that.”

On Sesko, Carrick added: “We’ve got some really good forward players and he’s made a big difference for us when he’s been on the pitch.

“That’s a decision as we move forward.

“The balance has been really good between the forward players and we’ve got to continue that.”

Michael Carrick now has five wins and a draw from his first six matches in charge of Man Utd and Carragher reckons they are “virtually a guarantee” to qualify for the Champions League through the Premier League.

Carragher told Sky Sports after the final whistle: “I think Manchester United are virtually a guarantee in that position.

“Aston Villa look like they’re dropping points at the moment and they’ve still got European football on a Thursday night so a lot of Thursday-Sundays.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are both still in the Champions League and they’ve got the FA Cup as well. They’ll want to do well in at least one of those competitions, at least to the semi-final and final.

“Yeah, I can’t see Manchester United not making it. Mind games! No, I do… I do believe that.”

Man Utd legend Edwin van der Sar also gave his view on the match against Everton, he added: “The first half was not great from both teams.

“Second half, I think Everton started on the front foot, they were really pressing a little bit.

“They were under pressure, Everton threw everything they had towards Manchester United and they stood firm, stood calm and got the win over the finish line.

“The top two positions are out of reach but I think the main thing for Manchester United is to finish in the top four, top five.

“They need to get that Champions League football, get some more results in March. Of course, they’re out of the cup, no international football, so they have time to work on the formation on the training ground at Carrington.

“Let’s hope the form of the team is growing all the time.”