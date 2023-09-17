Carragher mocks Man Utd star after Brighton loss and pokes fun at Neville post

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has poked fun at two social media posts from Gary Neville after Manchester United lost 3-1 to Brighton on Saturday.

Having been unconvincing in the home wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, Man Utd’s 31-game unbeaten home run in all competitions came to a shuddering halt on Saturday.

The defeat to Brighton followed on from defeats at Tottenham and Arsenal, meaning the Red Devils have lost three of their opening five matches for the first time in the Premier League era.

Former Man Utd man Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead at Old Trafford, before Marcus Rashford saw a shot deflected onto the woodwork and full debutant Rasmus Hojlund had a goal ruled out by the VAR.

Man Utd lost their way after that point, with Pascal Gross and substitute Joao Pedro scoring before Hannibal Mejbri’s thumping consolation effort.

After the match Neville blamed many of the Red Devils’ problems on the Glazers with their ownership breeding a “culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty”.

READ MORE: Ten Hag is the ‘worst Man Utd manager since Ferguson’ and the ‘second coming’ of Solskjaer

Neville wrote on Twitter: “Oh and yes the Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works. You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you! They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch.

“They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club. It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off the pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture.

“Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off the pitch stuff including the owners direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it.”

To which former Liverpool defender Carragher replied: “All this time I thought Alex Ferguson stopped us winning the PL, but it was actually Martin Edwards.”

Carragher called out Onana in his Daily Telegraph column earlier this week for “disgracefully playing to the gallery” by yelling at former captain Harry Maguire during a friendly match against Borussia Dortmund in July.

Neville added to Carragher: “You still on here after your Onana piece?”

And Carragher hit back one last time by criticising Man Utd goalkeeper Onana again: “Even more so after today! Tell him to stop waving his hands at players & use them to save some shots.”