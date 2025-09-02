Jamie Carragher has argued that there is a one reason behind Manchester United’s decision to stick with head coach Ruben Amorim amid a “big clamour”.

Amorim is under immense pressure at Man Utd as he is currently the second-favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

The 40-year-old had a torrid time after replacing former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024 as he struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Under Amorim, the Red Devils plummeted to 15th in the Premier League and they lost to Spurs in the Europa League final, while their problems have carried over into this campaign.

Man Utd invested around £200m to overhaul their attack by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but they are still ineffective in forward positions and easy to play through.

Carragher has commented on Amorim’s situation, claiming he would have “lost his job earlier” if he “wasn’t such a good-looking man”.

“There is now a big clamour to get Jose Mourinho back in English football and the reason is because he’s box office, he comes out with stuff, but he was a winner. We always remember Brian Clough – when I was a kid and he was speaking you’d listen because he was a winner,” Carragher claimed on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“The problem with Ruben Amorim is that he’s great in the press conferences but because he’s not winning, people are thinking, ‘Oh, shut up. Stop speaking.’ But if he was winning, we’d all be thinking he’s a great character and personality.

“If he wasn’t so charismatic in the press conference, and wasn’t such a good-looking man, he might have lost his job a lot earlier. When you look at the results, they are horrendous.”

Carragher also credited Amorim for his achievements at Sporting Lisbon, though he did name two other Premier League managers who are “better” than the current Man Utd boss.

“He said something in the press conference – ‘I will nail this system down so the players can play it with their eyes closed’, I think he said – I don’t think he’ll get the time to do that if he doesn’t start getting results,” Carragher added.

“He’s still a very young manager – what he did at Sporting Lisbon, we shouldn’t write off because that was a brilliant achievement when you think of Benfica and Porto in that league. To win the [Portuguese] league a couple of times with Sporting is a huge achievement.

“Take Unai Emery and Eddie Howe. They’re not managers that are going for the league, but they are good managers.

“To think this guy [Amorim] has got all the answers to get Manchester United back to the top when there are managers that aren’t even going for the league and are more experienced, there are a lot of better managers in the Premier League, and I think it’s going to be tough for him to turn it around.”