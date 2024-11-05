Man Utd: Carragher predicts bold Amorim starting XI, including star who’s made zero appearances

Jamie Carragher is convinced new Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will change the Red Devils’ tactics to a back three when he takes over later this month.

The Red Devils have predominantly used a back four during Erik ten Hag’s time in charge at Old Trafford but many supporters and pundits struggled to identify the Dutchman’s playing style in his two years at Man Utd.

Ten Hag was sacked last week after a terrible start to the new season with the Red Devils winning just three of their opening ten Premier League matches.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table and only Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Southampton have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils.

The Premier League giants moved swiftly to appoint a new manager last week in the form of Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim and many fans are excited about the potential change in style of play and formation.

And former Liverpool defender Carragher is convinced that Amorim will deploy a back three and use Noussair Mazraoui and Alejandro Garnacho as ultra-attacking wing-backs.

Carragher is also expecting summer signing Leny Yoro – who is yet to play a competitive match for Man Utd – to come into the team, when he is fit, as the right centre-back alongside Matthijs De Ligt and Lisandro Martinez in a 3-4-3 formation.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “I go to the setup and I’ve almost gone for one attacking full-back on one side [Mazraoui] and Garnacho on the other because when you look at his set-up at Sporting, these players are asked to be really high like wingers.”

Jamie Carragher predicts how Manchester United could look under Rúben Amorim… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cK4yDjTxrQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2024

Gary Neville insists that Amorim must be the first manager in a decade to get the best out of new signings in order for him to be a success at Man Utd.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “He [Amorim] has to get the best out of the players. The players need to take responsibility for what’s happened in the last 10 years. The club have signed a lot of players that other clubs wanted and when those players have arrived at Manchester United they’ve deteriorated.

“Why is that? It could be the coach, it could be the players, it could be the environment is too big for them, whatever it is it has to change because if he [Amorim] doesn’t change that he will fall the same way the rest of them have.

“There are managers that have come here that have been tried and tested and successful, there are players that have come here with great potential and ones that you thought would be good signings for the club.

“Only really Bruno I can think of in 10 years has signed for the club and done more than I thought he would. I can’t think of any other player. That’s £1.8bn spent in the last 10 years, that’s one thing that has to change.”