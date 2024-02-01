Man Utd: Carragher claims Rashford was never the ‘saint that he was made out to be’

Jamie Carragher insists he didn’t “ever believe” that Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford “was this saint that he was made out to be” after his escapades in Belfast.

The England international missed training last Friday through “illness” after reports emerged that he had been out drinking at a nightclub in Belfast until 3am the previous night.

Rashford was subsequently left out of the Red Devils’ 4-2 victory over Newport County in the FA Cup with Man Utd releasing a statement early this week to insist the matter was now “closed” after the forward took “responsibility for his actions”.

The Man Utd academy product has been in poor form this season for the Red Devils, with just four Premier League goals to his name, while his body language has seemed off in some matches.

Reacting to Rashford’s night out in Belfast, Carragher told the Stick to Football podcast: “I wouldn’t get too carried away [with Marcus Rashford’s behaviour]. We all tell stories about what we got up to when we were players. I certainly had a few escapades off the pitch with drink and you get in a bit of trouble, and that’s what’s happened.

“I don’t ever believe he was this saint that he was made out to be, and this inner circle, I think they have done a great job with Marcus – there was a lot of PR around him. It put him as if he was this guy that was almost going to save the world, when he’s just a young lad from Manchester, with a few quid and is a brilliant footballer.

“I don’t think there’s anything worse than seeing someone not fulfil their potential. When you think of the actual attributes he’s got – the pace, the strike he’s got with his right foot, I feel for him a little bit.

“I’ve always said this – if Rashford is Manchester United’s best player, which I’d probably say he is, I don’t think Manchester United can win anything big. That’s not a criticism of him, I just think they’d probably need someone a level above – he’s almost that second or third guy in that front three.

“There’s that much pressure and scrutiny on him to be the guy who gets the goals. I don’t think he’s quite good enough to be the Wayne Rooney or the Andy Cole or Dwight Yorke, but there’s nobody else there. Rasmus Høljund is still a young kid, there’s other young kids around and players brought in who are nowhere near good enough. He’s seen as Manchester United’s guy – I don’t quite think he’s good enough to be the main man for United.”

Carragher added: “Last season, at one stage, he [Marcus Rashford] was almost rivalling Erling Haaland. If this happens last year, I’m not saying it gets brushed under the carpet, but he would get away with it – it’s just because Manchester United are playing so poorly and he’s having a poor season as well, I think it blows up even more.”

On reasons for Rashford’s current behaviour, Carragher continued: “It might be to do with the fact that he [Marcus Rashford] hasn’t been in the Manchester United team, and it’s a poor team. He hasn’t been playing too often of late, he’s been a little bit in and out, and I think it might be a little bit of frustration.

“If I was talking about Marcus Rashford, I’d be talking about his body language on the pitch. As a local player, as me and Gary [Neville] know, there is a little extra pressure, and sometimes that can engulf you a little bit. Sometimes, I want to see him more on the pitch – not scoring goals necessarily, but being that leader, taking responsibility, and having better body language on the pitch.”