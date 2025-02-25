Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will question whether the Red Devils went “a bit early” on appointing Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with INEOS and Ratcliffe choosing to sack Erik ten Hag and appoint Amorim in November.

Man Utd are currently 15th in the Premier League table after taking just one point from their last three matches under Amorim, while the Red Devils have only won four of their first 15 league matches under the Portuguese head coach.

Results and performances are worse than under his predecessor Ten Hag with Amorim refusing to move away from his style of play, formation and philosophy in order to get results now.

And former Liverpool defender Carragher insists Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe will be wondering if they “made a mistake” in hiring Amorim in November.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “The people at the top at Man United they’re only human. There’s no doubt in my mind that Jim Ratcliffe will be thinking ‘have we made a mistake’.

“I’m not saying they should change manager, but my point being is when a manager comes in at club… I’m not expecting Man United to be amazing, but I’m not expecting to see this.

“It’s not even results, it’s sometimes just seeing something in a game.”

Carragher added: “People keep talking about the system. But remember Glasner.

“When he came in he was known as someone who plays the 3-4-3 system, this is what he does, it’s his DNA. And straight away you could see the impact on Crystal Palace.

“We knew they weren’t going to win every week, and they’ve gone back to being the Crystal Palace we know this season, but you could see and feel something.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United players should go on strike to force out ‘heartless’ idiot Ratcliffe

👉 Big Midweek: Tottenham v Man City, Mo Salah, Man United, Arteta, Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

👉 Ten cost-cutting/money-spinning ideas for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Man Utd penny-pinchers

Carragher continued: “I was massively positive about Amorim. His press conferences I really enjoyed.

“He was so confident and articulate, but it’s been so bad I’m just saying there must be a thought of ‘have we gone a bit early with this guy’.

“He’s still only 40. Don’t forget the managers in the Premier League are the best in the world. He’s coming up against managers that are better than him, that’s just a fact.

“Because he’s only 40. He can’t know everything about management, he’s only a young guy.

“He’s had a brilliant start to his managerial career. That’s why Liverpool looked at him and why Man United took him.

“I’m not saying they should change the manager but because the results and performances are that bad it will create doubt. That’s just human nature in the boardroom and the dressing room.”