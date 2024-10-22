Carragher singles out the Man Utd player he’s been ‘really impressed’ with this season

Jamie Carragher says he has been “really impressed” by Rasmus Hojlund this season with the Man Utd striker “starting to look a player”.

The Red Devils striker secured Saturday’s victory against Brentford as he continues to put an injury-disrupted start to the season behind him.

Having shown promise during a stop-start first campaign with the club he supports, the 21-year-old’s hopes of hitting the ground running this term were dashed in his first pre-season appearance.

Hojlund limped off shortly after scoring in July’s Los Angeles friendly against Arsenal, with his hamstring issue sidelining the Man Utd striker for nearly two months.

The Denmark international scored his first Premier League goal since returning to fitness in Saturday’s 2-1 comeback win against Brentford and Carragher has been impressed by his form since returning in September.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “Hojlund, I think he’s starting to look a player. I was really impressed with him in Porto a couple of weeks ago, he put a real shift in.

“There’s real talent in the front three, but the man who gets the winning goal, I think he’s starting to look a player.”

Talking more generally about the Red Devils’ front three, Carragher added: “We talk about Marcus Rashford being better suited on the left, but he played on the right [against Brentford] and I think it’s one of his best games we’ve seen.

“Garnacho on the left side scores a great goal. I think the combination of that front three is maybe something that can keep them going.”

Speaking after beating Brentford, Hojlund told reporters he is determined to kick on, he said: “The injury has been annoying and it was an annoying time to get it, but obviously I feel great now and feel ready to move on.

“I tried to focus on (the fact) that I’m very privileged to be a professional footballer.

“Obviously, there’s downsides and upsides, and we get critics, but also sometimes we are superstars but all in all, I’m living the dream every day.

“I’m playing for Manchester United and having the number nine on the back for Manchester United. It’s a good life.

“I just tried to focus on that part and then also I could focus on everything else, trying to be even fitter for when I come back, doing my recovery even better. I think I’m in a great spot right now.”

When asked about the influence of Ruud van Nistelrooy on his game, Hojlund added: “Everybody’s asking me this question.

“Yes, obviously, he’s helping us every day, but he’s also helping the defence and the midfield.

“He’s a very good assistant coach, but obviously he’s a great striker.

“You’re trying to learn everything about him and all these sort of things.

“I haven’t had that long time to learn from him yet because I haven’t been back for a little more than a month or so. But obviously, he’s given me a lot of good advice.”

