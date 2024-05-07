Carragher slams Man Utd man who has ‘three games left at the top level’ after he sets unwanted PL record

Jamie Carragher thinks Casemiro has come to the end of his time in top-level football.

Jamie Carragher thinks Man Utd midfielder Casemiro should be looking to move to Major League Soccer or Saudi Arabia in the summer after his terrible performance against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Michael Olise produced a wonderful performance as he scored two goals in Crystal Palace’s 4-0 victory over the Red Devils with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell also getting on the scoresheet.

Man Utd were again suffering with injuries with Casemiro used as a centre-back, as he has been in a number of recent matches, in the absence of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian was dribbled past on eight occasions against Palace on Monday evening, the most any player has been dribbled past in the Premier League this season.

And Liverpool legend Carragher wanted to see Casemiro substituted at half-time against Palace as it was clear he was having a bad game and he reckons his time at the “top level” is coming to an end.

“I said at half-time he’s (Ten Hag) got to bring Casemiro off,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I know he’s got kids on the bench but I think Casemiro, deadly serious, should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level. The next two league games and the [FA] cup final.

“And he should be thinking ‘I need to go to the MLS or Saudi’. I’m deadly serious. He’s aging, the people around him they need to tell him this has to stop.

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time playing in one of the best midfields we’ve seen who dominated Europe.

“Him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields. Could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield we all loved (with) [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi and [Andres] Iniesta.

“He’s been an absolute great. I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved. Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil, playing for Real Madrid.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, there was a saying I always remember as a footballer, ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’.

“The football has left him at this top level he needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”