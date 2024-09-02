Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have offered their thoughts on Erik ten Hag and whether Manchester United will sack him this season.

The Dutch head coach was under immense pressure last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Following the arrival of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Man Utd were expected to replace Ten Hag in the summer as they were linked with several potential replacements.

Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate were mooted as potential replacements and they could still be in the frame to eventually replace Ten Hag.

Man Utd opted to stick with Ten Hag after he helped them win the FA Cup last season, but they have endured a rough start to the 2024/25 campaign.

After earning a narrow win against Fulham on the opening day, Man Utd were beaten by Brighton before they produced an embarrassing performance in their 3-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

Following this result, Ten Hag is among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Carragher has likened Ten Hag to former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as he suspects the Man Utd head coach will be sacked before the end of this season.

“I don’t think anything is going to change in terms of the football [at Man Utd],” Carragher said.

READ: 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool: Ten Hag sack, great Gravenberch, Casemiro done, ‘unprofessional’ Szob



“I have seen this before at Liverpool. Go back before Klopp came in when there was talk of Brendan Rodgers losing his job after one season. They weren’t sure what to do, FSG [Liverpool’s ownership], and they kept him and Rodgers changed his staff.

“You expect something different, but the manager is the main man. Rodgers was gone in October. Ten Hag said in his interview ‘we will see where we are at the end of the season’.

“I would be surprised if he is still there at the end of the season.”

Neville meanwhile suspects Man Utd will “at least” give Ten Hag “until Christmas” to get things right.

“I think Ten Hag is going to get until at least Christmas,” Neville predicted.

MORE MAN UTD MESS ON F365…

👉 Paul Scholes identifies ‘concern’ over new Man Utd signing after Liverpool defeat

👉 Man Utd: ‘Disappointed’ Keane makes bold PL finish prediction after ‘shocking’ Liverpool defeat

👉 ‘I saw the xG, it wasn’t that high’: Erik ten Hag on Manchester United’s 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

“The board aren’t going to do anything stupid. He’s going to get a few months, there’s no doubt about that. No doubt that [sporting director] Dan Ashworth has got a calm to him.”

Carragher disagreed as he added: “Why would it be stupid? We can see after three games what Arne Slot is about. After two years of Ten Hag, we still can’t see it.”

While Neville thinks Ten Hag will be given more time, he suspects Man Utd’s owners may be questioning their approach under the Dutchman.

“Manchester United made terrible errors and Liverpool pounced on them Jurgen Klopp style, winning the ball high up the pitch and then devastating and precise,” Neville said.

“Mo Salah in particular with those two passes in the first half and the finishes were fantastic and the next one was always going to be important in the second half and United didn’t get it and Liverpool did.

“They fully deserved their victory today. It was a sobering day for Erik ten Hag and a sobering day for United’s players and I think the new ownership, sat in the stand en-masse, thinking: ‘Are we on the right path here?’

“That’s the question they will have to ask in the next few months.”