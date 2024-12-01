Carragher makes Man Utd U-turn after Amorim appointment as he bemoans ‘biggest mistake’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has revised his Man Utd prediction despite Ruben Amorim’s appointment at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new season with Erik ten Hag losing his job just nine games in before Ruud van Nistelrooy steadied the ship for a few matches.

New Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim had an underwhelming start with a 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town last weekend, although the Portuguese boss had limited time to work with his players in the lead up to the fixture.

Amorim managed a more positive result on Thursday night with Man Utd coming from 2-1 down against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League to win 3-2, thanks to two goals from Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd are hosting Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and now supporters will be expecting to see a little bit of progress despite Amorim’s lack of hours on the training ground.

But Carragher insists he will be “very surprised” to see Man Utd finish in the top six after predicting a fifth-placed finish for the Red Devils in his pre-season Premier League predictions.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “In fifth place, this is the biggest mistake I’ve made in my predictions.

“I put Manchester United in fifth position. I don’t think there is a chance Manchester United finish in fifth position. I would be very surprised if they finish in the top-six. I can’t see that happening.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara thinks Man Utd will reach the latter stages of at least one competition this season with Amorim in charge.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Manchester United, alongside Real Madrid, are the biggest football club in the world. But let’s be honest, since Sir Alex Ferguson left, though, no one’s been able to fill his shoes or bring that same magic.

“It’ll be really interesting to see how Ruben Amorim gets on, but so far, none of the managers since Ferguson have managed to consistently deliver trophies or leave a real legacy.

“Manchester United did, however, win a trophy in each of the last two seasons under Erik ten Hag, yet he still got the sack. Now, they’ve brought in a top manager in Ruben Amorim, so there’s every reason to believe they can win something again. I fully expect them to reach the latter stages of at least one competition this season.

“If Amorim can quickly gel the team, find a system that works, and bring the best out of players like Alejandro Garnacho, Rashford, and Rasmus Højlund—while keeping Bruno Fernandes effective in midfield—then who’s to say they can’t win a trophy this season?”