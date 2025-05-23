Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has floated a ‘mutually beneficial outcome’ for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United amid one ‘grave concern’.

Amorim has had a torrid time since replacing Erik ten Hag at the end of 2024, losing 16 of his 41 matches in all competitions.

The former Sporting Lisbon initially wanted to join Man Utd at the end of this season, but INEOS pushed for him to arrive immediately and this has backfired.

The 40-year-old has attempted to implement a new system in the middle of the season and has unsurprisingly found this incredibly difficult with Man Utd’s squad unsuited to his 3-4-3 formation.

Without ready-made wing-backs or suitable No.10s, Man Utd’s system has been ineffective for months as they have been toothless in attack.

Man Utd could still finish 17th in the Premier League this season and they were dealt a severe blow on Wednesday night, losing 1-0 to Spurs in the Europa League final to miss out on a trophy and Champions League football.

Carragher thinks Man Utd chiefs need to start asking whether they ‘appointed the wrong manager at the wrong time’.

‘At some point during their post-season review of a dire campaign, someone in the Manchester United boardroom will need the courage to ask the toughest question: “Did we appoint the wrong manager at the wrong time?”’ Carragher wrote for The Telegraph.

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe may still believe Ruben Amorim is one of the best young coaches of his generation. He may think that, had Amorim not joined United last November, he would have been hired by another top European club and excelled.

‘He may also be sure that if United had the same funds to rebuild the team as Amorim’s predecessors had at their disposal, it would be a question of when, not if, United return to the top of the English and European game.

‘But in the aftermath of a dismal Europa League final defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, the dilemma around Amorim is more complicated than for any of those who have tried and failed at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.’

‘Now that his six months in charge have gone so badly, Ratcliffe and his Ineos colleagues will need a decisive plan for how he will navigate the club through the most challenging period in United’s modern history,’ Carragher continued.

‘Their grave concern must be that they have seen absolutely no evidence so far to suggest he is up to it. On that basis, backing Amorim this summer may be the honourable option, but it is not necessarily the bravest.

‘Would it suit all parties if he shook hands and walked away from Old Trafford? Many people in football would probably consider that a mutually beneficial outcome.’

He added: ‘The much-anticipated tactical innovations, and development of younger players, have been non-existent.

‘The only successful game-changing strategy Amorim has offered is throwing Harry Maguire up front for the final few minutes of European games.’