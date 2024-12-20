Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Man Utd defender Lisandro Martinez is becoming “a worry” for Red Devils supporters.

Man Utd lost 4-3 to Tottenham on Thursday night as Ange Postecoglou’s side moved into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at the Red Devils’ expense.

Martinez made a mistake by failing to adequately clear a ball in the box as Dejan Kulusevski swept home Spurs’ second goal of the night in an error-strewn game.

Ruben Amorim, much like his predecessors, has struggled to get consistent results and performances out of his Man Utd side with the Portuguese head coach still working out his best side.

And Carragher reckons Martinez is now a “worry” for Man Utd fans after watching him struggle against Tottenham on Thursday.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I think a worry for United fans is Lisandro Martinez. I didn’t think he’d play well in a back four because he’s small, but he had a really good first season.

“In some ways you’d think he’d be suited to a back three, he can step out on his left foot and he’s got two big defenders next to him. But I don’t think he’s looked as comfortable since Amorim came in. He had a really poor night.”

When Man Utd signed Martinez in July 2022 in a deal worth around £56.7m, Carragher was critical of the signing because of the Argentina international’s 5ft 9in frame.

However, Martinez had a good first season in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag with Carragher later admitting there was a “massive drop off” when the Argentinian wasn’t in the Man Utd side.

Carragher said in May 2023: “That’s not about Martinez [being too short for the league], that’s about any centre-back coming to the Premier League who is well under six foot you think is going to have a problem.

“But he hasn’t and every player has weaknesses whatever that may be, whether it’s physically or technically, and the best players hide the weaknesses, nobody’s a perfect player. I just looked at him and thought, ‘how can you overcome that in the Premier League?’.

“I wasn’t the tallest centre-back and I used to go into games worried that I’m going to get found out and bullied. At times you lose big challenges and goals. I thought he’s two or three inches shorter than me.

“But just like with Casemiro, it’s a massive drop off when Martinez is not in the Manchester United team defensively but also his ability on the ball and playing out from the back.

“He’s a warrior, he’s a leader and when you think of that spine of the team certainly him and Casemiro, two new signings, they’ve made a huge difference. So apologies Lisandro and all Man United fans can you stop tweeting me about Lisandro Martinez now please!”