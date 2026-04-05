Michael Carrick has been in charge of Man Utd since January.

According to reports, Michael Carrick’s chances of being named Manchester United’s next permanent manager have been boosted.

Carrick has been Man Utd’s interim manager since the start of this year and has won seven of his ten matches in charge.

The club legend has surpassed all expectations since replacing Ruben Amorim and is currently the favourite to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager.

Initially, Man Utd only intended to have Carrick in charge until the summer, but he has placed INEOS in a difficult position as fan clamour for him to get the job has grown in recent weeks.

Still, United have been linked with several potential replacements, including Roberto De Zerbi before he landed at Premier League rivals Spurs.

Reporter Alex Crook has even claimed that De Zerbi “sounded out” Man Utd chiefs over replacing Carrick, though he was rejected before turning to Spurs.

“Do you know what I find interesting about Michael Carrick,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

READ: Man Utd avoid Mason Greenwood wrath after pre-Tottenham De Zerbi approach



“We’ve got to Easter Weekend and they’ve not spoken – as I understand – to any other candidates.

“That’s not to say Carrick has been interviewed for the job. I don’t think they’ll need to interview him. I think they either give it to him or they don’t.

“Speaking to people in Italy this morning… They were telling me that Roberto De Zerbi – before taking the Tottenham job — sounded out Manchester United and was told he wasn’t in the reckoning there.

“Is that because they have already made their mind up without making it public?”

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Earlier this week, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann is currently Carrick’s main rival for the Man Utd job.

“There is a mechanism in Pochettino’s contract, to not leave immediately,” Jacobs told United Stand.

“His contract runs for a limbo month, giving a few wind-down weeks in August.

“So if you want Pochettino for the start of the Premier League season, United will still have to go to US Soccer and negotiate that exit.

“Nagelsmann and Carrick are higher than Pochettino currently.

“In April, there will be some formal outreach to other candidates. Carrick is an option and will be encouraged by what he’s already done compared to others.

“I think Man Utd will have a name, potentially a manager in place, before the World Cup.

“With Nagelsmann, he is contracted until 2028, and is open to a club job this summer. He has been keen to manage in the Premier League.”

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